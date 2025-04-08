Maryland Public Television’s 21st annual Chesapeake Bay Week® runs April 20-26

Celebration of the nation’s largest estuary features five program premieres among more than 18 hours of bay-related content

Owings Mills, MD, United States, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland Public Television (MPT) celebrates the Chesapeake Bay region once again in April with its 21st annual Chesapeake Bay Week®, a slate of more than 30 documentaries highlighting the beauty, importance, and fragility of the nation’s largest estuary. A video preview and more information about the 2025 lineup are available at mpt.org/bayweek.

During the week of April 20-26, MPT will offer more than 18 hours of content focusing on the Chesapeake Bay’s history, heritage, and resources as well as efforts to protect its diverse ecosystem. Programs will air on MPT-HD and the MPT livestream, with additional content available to stream live and on demand using the free PBS app and MPT’s online video player.

This year’s lineup features six programs that viewers will see on MPT for the first time. The cornerstone MPT production Resurrecting Poplar Island will premiere on Sunday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. Once home to a thriving community, Poplar Island was reduced to a few wispy bars of sand by the 1990s. The half-hour film chronicles the island’s rich history and the rebirth of a unique Chesapeake ecosystem. The island’s reconstruction remains one of the most ambitious environmental engineering projects on the planet.



Other programs premiering throughout the week are Chesapeake Rhythms; Every Acre Counts: Chesapeake Farmers at the Forefront; Headwaters Down: Tidal River; Upstream, Downriver: Uniting for Water Justice; and On Water’s Edge.

MPT’s annual Chesapeake Bay Week is a unique programming initiative and part of the statewide public TV network’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the Bay and examining critical environmental issues faced by communities throughout the Chesapeake region.



New programs for Chesapeake Bay Week® 2025

Resurrecting Poplar Island – Sunday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Witness the rebirth of a unique Chesapeake ecosystem in Resurrecting Poplar Island. Once home to a thriving community, Poplar Island was reduced to a few wispy bars of sand by the 1990s. Its reconstruction remains one of the most ambitious environmental engineering projects on the planet. Resurrecting Poplar Island was produced in cooperation with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

Chesapeake Rhythms – Tuesday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

Chesapeake Rhythms celebrates the seasonal movement of some of the region’s iconic species. Captivating visuals and lyrical prose chronicle the comings and goings of creatures like the tundra swan, monarch butterfly, and the American eel.

Every Acre Counts: Chesapeake Farmers at the Forefront – Tuesday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m.

Four local farmers are putting new technology to the test to create the most sustainable land practices. Meet a diverse group of farmers, part of the Chesapeake Bay-friendly movement toward regenerative agriculture.

Headwaters Down: Tidal River – Wednesday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

The sequel to Headwaters Down, Headwaters Down: Tidal River continues the journey of five friends as they kayak the James River. This time, they explore the 110-mile stretch from Richmond to the Chesapeake Bay. The original film, Headwaters Down, will air at 7 p.m., immediately preceding the premiere of Headwaters Down: Tidal River.

Upstream, Downriver: Uniting for Water Justice – Wednesday, April 23 at 9 p.m.

Upstream, Downriver opens with beautiful, intimate footage of our human connection to the rivers that flow through the hearts of our cities, towns, and rural areas. The film follows these rivers to communities where the frontline activists are fighting for clean water equity and climate justice across the United States. Interwoven with their inspiring, powerful stories is historical context that reveals the systemic disregard for many disadvantaged communities.

On Water’s Edge – Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

A look at the city of Crisfield, Maryland’s relationship to the waters of the Chesapeake Bay – past, present, and future – including the challenges it faces from flooding due to sea-level rise and an increased emphasis on tourism to provide a more sustainable economic backbone for the community.

About Maryland Public Television

Maryland Public Television (MPT) is a statewide, public-supported TV network and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) member offering entertaining and educational content delivered by traditional broadcasting and streaming on TVs, computers, and mobile devices via its online video player and the free PBS app. A state agency operating under the auspices of the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission, MPT also produces local, regional, and national programming and frequently earns regional Emmy® awards for its work. MPT’s commitment to educators, parents, caregivers, and learners of all ages is delivered through its Maryland Center for Media Literacy & Education and Thinkport.org. MPT’s year-round community engagement activities connect viewers with resources covering a wide range of topics. More information is available at mpt.org.

Attachments

Michael MacFee Maryland Public Television 4105814262 mmacfee@mpt.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.