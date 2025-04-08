USW applauds Premier Eby and B.C. government support for forestry workers impacted by unfair U.S. softwood lumber tariffs

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) District 3 and the USW Wood Council locals in B.C. applaud the approach of Premier Dave Eby in fighting for workers and federal government supports in light of the announcement by the Trump administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce that will increase the current tariff and countervailing duty average to 34.45% from 14%.

“The continual application of tariffs and duties by the U.S. on our USW membership in Canada, including 9,000 members in B.C., is wrong and unwarranted,” said USW District 3 Director Scott Lunny. “Premier’s Eby’s approach in pressing the federal government in Ottawa for worker supports is key in helping our members get through this uncertain time.”

Since Jan. 1, 2017, the U.S. Department of Commerce has instituted unfair and unwarranted tariffs and duties upon Canada’s forest industry. Over $10 billion has been collected at the U.S. border on Canadian softwood products going into the U.S. market. Canada has and continues to dispute the unsupported U.S. claim that our industry is subsidized in the World Trade Organization (WTO) courts, the U.S. ITC (International Trade Commission) and under CUSMA.

“The Trump administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce continue to be subjected to the influence of the U.S. Softwood Lumber Coalition, wrongfully claiming the Canadian industry is subsidized,” said Jeff Bromley, USW Wood Council Chair. “Markets dictate the price paid to government and First Nations for the right to harvest. Companies pay to build and decommission roads; our union negotiates strong wages, benefits and pensions that are far superior to the minimum wages paid in the U.S. industry.”

“It’s protectionism, pure and simple,” added Bromley.

Canada has historically provided between 25 and 30% of the U.S. domestic need for softwood products. “Our softwood should be going into the U.S. to help Americans impacted by the devastating fires in California or flooding from Hurricane Helen in North Carolina,” said Lunny. “These increasing tariffs will only make things more expensive for Americans trying to build, or rebuild, a home.”

The USW represents over 14,000 members in Canada’s forest industry, including over 9,000 in B.C.

About the United Steelworkers union:

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Scott Lunny, USW District 3 (Western Canada) Director, slunny@usw.ca, 604-329-5308

Jeff Bromley, USW Wood Council Chair, jbromley@usw.ca, 250-426-9870

Brett Barden, USW Communications, bbarden@usw.ca, 604-445-6956

