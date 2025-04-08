Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 7.0 Launches to Enhance Windows 365 and Cloud Desktop Management

CHICAGO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the automated End-User Computing (EUC) management platform transforming how organizations deploy and manage Microsoft cloud technologies, today launched Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 7.0. The latest version builds on Nerdio’s leadership in helping customers manage Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop with expanded support for Windows 365 and physical endpoints. The latest version builds on Nerdio’s leadership in helping customers manage Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop with expanded support for Windows 365 and physical endpoints. Designed to meet growing demand for additional granularity and depth of controls above and beyond those in the market for Microsoft Intune and Windows 365, version 7.0 adds advanced tools for planning, migration, automation, and cost optimization—along with deeper integration with Intune to simplify the entire cloud desktop lifecycle. Intune to simplify the entire cloud desktop lifecycle.

“The shift to cloud-first computing has introduced new challenges for IT leaders, from cost predictability to security and endpoint management,” said Nerdio’s CEO, Vadim Vladimirskiy “With Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 7.0, we are introducing its most advanced automation and cost optimization capabilities yet, enhancing the management, efficiency, and scalability of Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop more.”

Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 7.0 extends management for organizations by:

Accelerating planning and migration with intelligent modeling, app migration tools, and automated workflows that simplify the shift from on-premises infrastructure or existing VDI solutions to Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop.

Increasing visibility into environments with enhanced usage dashboards and Intune Insights that surface critical data across endpoints and cloud desktops.

Enhancing management through built-in remote support, streamlined image management, and granular RBAC controls for secure, efficient administration at scale.

Optimizing costs with AI-powered licensing recommendations and usage analytics that help right-size resources and prevent overspending.

“Windows 365 gives us the flexibility to provide secure, cloud-based desktops to employees, but managing it efficiently at scale was a challenge—until we implemented Nerdio. With Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 7.0, we now have a centralized, automated approach to managing Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Intune. The platform streamlines endpoint security, optimizes costs, and simplifies troubleshooting, saving our IT team countless hours. The new automation and reporting capabilities give us real-time insights, allowing us to proactively manage our cloud environment instead of reacting to issues,” said Brad Ransbury, Systems Administrator at the City of Corona.

“Windows 365 is designed to give organizations a seamless, scalable, and secure Cloud PC experience,” said Scott Manchester, Vice President of product, Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop, at Microsoft. “With Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 7.0, IT teams now have the automation and optimization tools to accelerate their transition to Windows 365, ensuring efficiency and cost-effectiveness at every stage.”

With this release, Nerdio is introducing updated pricing and packaging options, including a new pricing model for Windows 365 management, allowing those enterprises managing both Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop greater flexibility across their virtual IT estate.

