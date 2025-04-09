Freedom Wash Laundry Launches Program to Help Vacationers and Busy Families Handle Laundry with Ease

Freedom Wash Laundry's Logo Freedom Wash Laundry.

Freedom Wash Laundry has launched a seasonal program to give back valuable time to vacationers and locals alike by offering a convenient way to handle laundry.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Wash Laundry, a woman-owned laundromat in Pensacola, FL, is excited to announce its new seasonal program designed to help vacationers with their laundry. With free pickup and delivery or drop-off options, Freedom Wash Laundry is offering their wash, dry, and fold services to give back valuable time to busy moms.

As part of the seasonal program for spring and summer, Freedom Wash Laundry will have a special rate of $1.49 per pound of laundry with a 20-pound minimum. The wash and fold services are available at this price for both drop-off or pickup and delivery options.

“Moms, we want you to get your freedom back,” said Dewana, owner of Freedom Wash Laundry. “If you’re vacationing at the beach, there’s bound to be loads of sandy towels and swimsuits to wash and pack back up at the end of your trip. We’re here to take that burden off your shoulders.”

This program is aimed at busy vacationers, but the team at Freedom Wash Laundry hopes it will help anyone needing extra help with their laundry. From local families juggling their summer activities to businesses trying to keep up with the influx of visitors, the goal of the program is to provide a convenient and stress-free way to get laundry done during the spring and summer seasons.

“Freedom Wash Laundry is here to make this part of life simple. We’re proud to take the burden of laundry off the shoulders of busy families so they can enjoy their time together,” said Dewana.

Freedom Wash Laundry utilizes high-quality technology with Speed Queen washers and provides laundry pickup and delivery in new Mercedes vans, offering a reliable and professional way for the Pensacola and surrounding communities to get their laundry done without the hassle. With a focus on quality care and customer service, Freedom Wash Laundry aims to support visitors and locals alike.

To learn more about Freedom Wash Laundry’s seasonal program, visit www.freedomwashalundry.com or call (850) 477-8577.

About Freedom Wash Laundry

Freedom Wash Laundry is a laundromat offering laundry to Pensacola and surrounding areas designed to make the laundry chore stress-free. With self-serve, drop-off, and pickup and delivery options available, the team is available to provide an efficient laundry experience using cutting-edge technology to ensure every load is returned sparkling clean.

