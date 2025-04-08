Her Finances Launches AI-Driven Platform to Empower HNW Women Navigating Divorce and Widowhood

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Her Finances today announced the launch of its groundbreaking financial platform designed to empower high-net-worth women as they navigate significant life changes—particularly divorce or widowhood—and take full control of their financial futures. Combining cutting-edge technology with expert financial coaching, the platform provides a comprehensive, women-focused solution to managing personal wealth with clarity and confidence.

“Women experiencing a divorce or the loss of a spouse often face sudden and complex financial decisions, from reorganizing assets to navigating estate planning and long-term financial security,” said Stephen Bouri, Founder and CEO of Her Finances. “We created this platform so that they don’t have to face these transitions alone. Our mission is to provide women with the education, tools, and expert guidance they need to make informed financial decisions and reclaim control of their wealth.”

Her Finances integrates AI-driven financial tracking, intuitive budgeting tools, and estate planning resources into a secure, user-friendly platform tailored for women. Users can consolidate bank accounts, investment portfolios, and retirement plans into a dynamic financial dashboard that adapts in real time to changing circumstances. An extensive on-demand learning library provides expert insights on essential topics such as budgeting after divorce, rebuilding credit, rebalancing investments, and estate planning, ensuring women have a step-by-step roadmap to financial independence. In addition, one-on-one financial coaching offers personalized guidance, allowing users to consult certified divorce financial planners, estate specialists, and investment professionals who understand the unique financial challenges women face.

“We’ve seen firsthand how critical clear, empathetic financial guidance is during life’s most stressful moments,” noted Bouri. “By integrating advanced technology with expert financial coaching, we’re ensuring that women don’t just manage financial transitions—they thrive through them. This is about more than wealth preservation; it’s about giving women the confidence and control they deserve over their financial future.”

Looking ahead, Her Finances plans to expand its offerings to include specialized retirement planning tools, philanthropic giving strategies, and community-driven financial support services. As women continue to take the lead in managing household and generational wealth, the platform aims to be the go-to financial resource for women seeking a modern, tailored approach to wealth management—whether they are navigating a major life change or proactively planning for long-term financial security.

To learn more or get started, visit HerFinances.com. For press inquiries, please contact Stephen Bouri at stephen@herfinances.com.

Her Finances is a pioneering fintech company dedicated to helping high-net-worth women take control of their financial future with confidence. Unlike traditional financial advisory firms, Her Finances combines intuitive digital tools, AI-driven financial insights, expert coaching, and personalized financial education to ensure that women have the knowledge, support, and resources they need to rebuild and secure their finances. The company’s mission is to empower women through financial literacy, strategic planning, and smart wealth management, providing a clear and structured path to financial independence.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Her Finances

Contact Person: Rachel Morgan

Mail: info@herfinances.com

Website: herfinances.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Her Finances. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.