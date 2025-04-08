Deadline Alert: Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 5, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC) common stock between November 7, 2024 and March 2, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On March 3, 2025, before the market opened, Ready Capital announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, reporting fourth quarter 2024 net loss of $1.80 per share and full year 2024 net loss of $2.52 per share. The Company explained it had to take “decisive actions to stabilize” its “balance sheet going forward by fully reserving for all of our nonperforming loans in our CRE portfolio.” This included, among other actions, taking $284 million in combined Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) and valuation allowances in order to mark the Company’s non-performing loans to current values. The Company further revealed that its total leverage increased to “3.8x,” up from the prior quarter’s total leverage of “3.3x.”

On this news, Ready Capital’s stock price fell $1.86, or 26.8%, to close at $5.07 per share on March 3, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that significant non-performing loans in its CRE portfolio were not likely to be collectible; (2) that Ready Capital would fully reserve these problem loans in order to “stabilize” its CRE portfolio; (3) that this was not accurately reflected in Ready Capital’s current expected credit loss or valuation allowances; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ready Capital common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 5, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

