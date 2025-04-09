CELEB-ADORED, AWARD-WINNING PEARL PILLOW MAKES WALMART.COM DEBUT

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its enormously successful release on Amazon.com and recent recognition by LUXLife as the ‘Most Innovative Restorative Sleep-Focused Pillow Brand 2025’, wellness leader Imbibe Lifestyles is now announcing the launch of its award-winning Pearl Pillow on Walmart.com.

“Our debut on Walmart.com could not come at a better time,” stated Michealene Cristini Risley, Imbibe Lifestyles CEO and Co-Founder. “As one of the most accessible and affordable platforms in the United States, we can now supply luxurious quality to all shoppers, ensuring they have the support needed to finally achieve fully restorative sleep.”

Recently making headlines with its appearance at the star-studded GBK Brand Bar’s Bodywell & MEND 2025 Critics' Choice & Grammy Fire Relief Lounge, and being rated number one by chiropractors, the Pearl’s doctor-designed innovation combined with premium materials is reimagining comfortable and mindful sleep.

Unlike standard pillows, the Pearl offers copper and silver-infused technology with airflow ventilation that promote healing benefits, freshness and comfort; and advanced phase changing materials (PCM) blended with water-based technology to help manage temperature. And all of this strategic, nontoxic ‘science’ is safely tucked inside a broad-spectrum, cooling antimicrobial nylon blend fabric to help dreamers stay cool and dry, while keeping the Pearl’s surface clean for years to come.

“As we continue expanding our reach in the 15.5 billion dollar sleeping pillow industry, we’re changing the status quo,” added Risley. “Walmart.com is an incredible step forward; further proof that all consumers- from Grammy’s VIPs to everyday shoppers- are seeking life-improving sleep solutions.”

Imbibe Designs will be launching more trailblazing pillow designs later this year to even further meet each sleeper’s unique needs.

For more information and to view celebrity feedback, visit https://imbibelifestyles.com/products/pearl/

For individuals under 5’9: https://tinyurl.com/y93v7ybw

For individuals over 5’9: https://tinyurl.com/32j5kmf5

About Imbibe Lifestyles:

Founded by CEO/Co-Founder Michealene Cristini Risley and Chief Scientist/Co-Founder Dr. Geoff Rudy, Imbibe Lifestyles stands at the forefront of sleep innovation, creating the first in a patent pending line of ergonomically correct posture sleeping pillows. Imbibe’s name draws inspiration from the word ‘Imbibition’ – a natural process that distributes nutrients in your spine, which can be induced when laying in the proper spinal position. Imbibe Lifestyles follows the core values of Innovation, Mindfulness, Balance, Integrity, Biochemistry, and Excellence. Imbibe Lifestyles has designed first-of-its-kind pillows that address the needs of all types of sleepers and body types, including those struggling with spinal injuries.

Michealene Cristini Risley, CEO and Co-Founder, Imbibe Lifestyles:

Michealene Cristini Risley has launched consumer and entertainment products into billion-dollar entities. Risley created the first branded maternity line with Adidas, founded Fresh Water Spigot, a consumer products licensing agency that has collaborated with Mattel, Nike, and IMG. Risley has also held significant roles at Sega of America, Marvel Productions, the Walt Disney Company, as well as Disney, Fox, and Amblin Productions.

Dr. Geoff Rudy, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder, Imbibe Lifestyles:

Dr. Geoff Rudy has held pivotal roles as Head Chiropractic and Acupuncture Physician at various prestigious clinics, including Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale, and Downtown Miami. His contributions extend to elite athletes, having served as the Team Chiropractic Sports Physician and Acupuncturist for the Miami Marlins Major-League Baseball Team, the Miami United Soccer League, and XPE Sports, NFL Combine and NFL off-season training camp. He currently serves as the Director of Chiropractic Medicine at Lauderdale Sports Performance Institute in Fort Lauderdale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.