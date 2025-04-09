ANAD Publishes Resource Page on GLP-1 Medications and Eating Disorders

ANAD seeks to provide individuals with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their care and minimize potential harm.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders ( ANAD ) has published an informational resource page addressing the use of GLP-1 Medications, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, in individuals with or recovering from eating disorders.Written by ANAD Board Vice President & Director of Education Dr. Pat Santucci, MD, FAED, FAPA and reviewed by clinical members of the ANAD Board and Scientific Advisory Board, this resource page was developed in response to increasing inquiries from patients and providers seeking guidance on this complex issue.ANAD seeks to provide individuals with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their care and minimize potential harm while making it clear that this resource page is not to be intended as medical advice.Key ConsiderationsANAD emphasizes that more long-term research is needed to fully understand the impact of GLP-1 medications on individuals with eating disorders. It advises careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks, in close collaboration with a healthcare team experienced in both eating disorders and GLP-1 medication management.Education: Individuals should thoroughly understand how GLP-1 medications work, the current state of research, and the potential risks and benefits.Risk vs. Benefit Assessment: A careful evaluation of the potential impact on both physical and mental health is crucial, especially regarding current eating disorder behaviors or recovery.Suitability: Individuals should consult with a physician and therapist knowledgeable in both GLP-1 medications and eating disorders to assess individual suitability.Recovery Alignment: For those working towards or maintaining eating disorder recovery, this goal should be clearly communicated to all providers.Multidisciplinary Team: A collaborative approach involving a physician, therapist, and dietitian is strongly recommended.Safety Plan & Exit Strategy: A comprehensive safety plan should be in place, including monitoring, side effect management, and strategies for discontinuing the medication if necessary.Support System: Building a strong support system is essential for navigating recovery and any medication-related challenges.Important CautionsANAD stresses that GLP-1 medications are not a first-line treatment for binge eating disorder and are not FDA-approved for any eating disorder. Off-label use for eating disorders is experimental and based on limited evidence. The organization also urges caution in providers prescribing GLP-1 medications to individuals with a history of or current eating disorders, especially anorexia nervosa or atypical anorexia nervosa.Where to Find More InformationThe full resource page is available on the ANAD website. Individuals with additional questions are encouraged to register for a community Q&A hosted by ANAD and Dr. Kim Dennis on Monday, April 28th, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET. A link to register can be found at anad.org/events About ANADFounded in Highland Park, Illinois in 1976, the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD) is the leading nonprofit in the United States that provides free, peer support services to anyone struggling with an eating disorder. Serving more than 15,000 individuals in 2024, the organization’s programs include a warm helpline, weekly peer-led virtual support groups, and a six-month peer mentorship program. Learn more at anad.org.If you or a loved one is struggling with eating or body image concerns, the ANAD Helpline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT at 1-888-375-7767.

