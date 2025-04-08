You’re in the driver’s seat: Making VA health care work for you

When it comes to your health care, you’re in the driver’s seat—choosing where, when and how to connect with VA.

VA has made real progress in cutting appointment wait times and we’re working hard to make it easier to connect you with high-quality care when you need it. This means shorter wait times to get scheduled and more options for scheduling appointments that are most convenient for you.

Putting Veterans in the driver’s seat when making appointments

One way we are making this happen is through new technology that allows VA staff to book community care appointments directly into providers’ schedules—right when you are on the phone with us. No waiting, and no back and forth. Just real-time scheduling that gets you to the doctor faster.

Technology is propelling these improvements, but it’s the VA staff behind the scenes that make it happen when the rubber meets the road.

Take Rhonda Bentley, a supervisory program specialist at the Carl T. Hayden VA medical center in Phoenix. She’s a disabled Veteran and patient in Phoenix. She knows firsthand how important it is to get care without unnecessary delay. She is a driving force behind getting Veterans timely care.

“My goal is to make Veteran care better here in Phoenix, whether it’s getting them easier access, finding the correct providers, bringing the providers on that we need, [or] ensuring our staff is doing the correct processes,” she said when asked what fuels her. “But mainly, it’s to make the Phoenix VAMC a better place.”

Veterans are seeing the difference. Phoenix VA’s optometry team shared how the new scheduling platform is making life easier. One Veteran told Bentley, “Hey, I just made one phone call, and everything’s done. Wow! That’s great!”

This technology, called external provider scheduling, is up and running at 30 VA medical centers and is expected to be available nationwide this year.

Looking ahead, VA is working on a process that gives Veterans even more control—essentially giving you the keys to the car! Soon, you’ll be able to schedule your own community care appointments. The pilot program will start at VA medical centers in Marion, IL, and Salisbury, NC, this summer for the kick-off.

Running on all cylinders to bring timely care to Veterans

No matter where, when or how you choose to get your care, VA is committed to making sure you can connect with us directly to get timely, high-quality care. When you talk to us about your available in-person and telehealth options, you help steer us in the right direction. After all, you’re the one in the driver’s seat when it comes to your health care.

For more information, contact us at Ask VA.