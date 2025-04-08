YourUpdateTV Speaks with Jennifer Lynch from the Toy Association to Discuss the Top Easter and Springtime Toys

From Easter Basket Essentials to Toys for Outdoor Adventures & Springtime Travel, The Toy Association’s Jennifer Lynch Highlights the Hottest Toys of the Season

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With spring in full bloom and Easter just around the corner, it's the perfect time for families to refresh their toy boxes with the must-have toys for the season. Recently, Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to share the hottest toys for Easter and springtime fun.

From bunny-themed surprises and egg hunt essentials to outdoor play must-haves and travel-friendly finds, here are some of Jennifer’s top picks:

Hello Kitty and Friends Easter Plush (Jazwares)

These 8-inch plush toys bring Easter cheer with Hello Kitty dressed as a cute chick and Cinnamoroll as an adorable blue bunny. Perfect for Easter baskets, gifts, and collectors, these high-quality plushies are a must-have for fans.

Easter Bunny Bubble Wand (ArtCreativity)

Available in pink and blue, this automatic bubble maker lights up and plays sounds for extra festive fun. Bonus stickers allow kids to personalize their wands, making it an Easter basket essential for young children.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Cute Bunny (LEGO)

Build, rebuild, and play! The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Cute Bunny set lets kids create a bunny perfect for Easter, a llama, or a seal — all using the same set of bricks. Featuring posable parts and compatibility with the LEGO Builder app, this set offers a creative and interactive building experience for the whole family.

Bluey Hide & Seek (Moose Games)

Kids can hide Bluey indoors and hit the “Hide and Seek” timer. Listen for Bluey’s voice and giggles for clues to her hiding spot. Bluey can enter “Dance Mode” when found, inviting players to dance along with her. With authentic sounds and music from the hit show, this interactive game provides endless entertainment.

Beyblade X Clash & Carry Beystadium Battle Arena (Hasbro)

This portable stadium opens into a battle arena and folds closed for easy carrying and storage. The X-Celerator Rail and BEYBLADE X Gear System super-charge gameplay, allowing tops to accelerate into an Xtreme Dash for high-speed collisions and epic battles. Launchers and tops are sold separately.

About Jennifer Lynch

As an official spokesperson and toy trends specialist for The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch chats with toymakers throughout the year to track trends and developments impacting the toy aisles and kids’ entertainment. She has been interviewed by publications including New York Magazine, Inc. Magazine, The Spruce and Insider, and made appearances on ABC News, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, the Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, Inc. Magazine, Bloomberg Radio, CNET, among others.

