Bridge Insure and Rhodian Group Announce Strategic Alliance, Launch New AI Platform

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adar, Inc. d/b/a Rhodian Group, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services to the insurance industry, announced today that they have formed a strategic alliance with Bridge Insure, a leading provider of software solutions for the insurance industry.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Bridge, a company that aligns with our mission to deliver top-tier IT and cybersecurity services," said Kris Bryant, President and CRO of Rhodian Group. "With Bridge, we have a reliable referral partner to provide comprehensive software solutions that integrate with our clients' AMS systems, addressing an essential component of their business needs. After numerous meetings with their team, it is evident that we share similar values in delivering quality care and service to our clients."

The partnership announcement coincides with the launch of Magellan, Bridge’s AI-powered communication platform. This platform, combined with Rhodian's security and compliance expertise, helps independent agencies address operational efficiency, security, and compliance challenges.



While their platforms operate independently, agencies equipped with both gain:

Automated compliance monitoring across all client communications

Real-time risk identification and mitigation

Secure, centralized documentation with AI-powered insights

Streamlined workflows that enhance both communication and productivity

“This alliance reflects our shared commitment to helping agencies master seamless operations, advanced client communications, regulatory compliance, and robust cybersecurity,” said Charlie Griffin, Chief Technology Officer of Bridge Insure. “These are essential elements for sustainable, secure, and trustworthy growth.”

Both Bridge Insure and Rhodian Group look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will drive innovation and excellence for their clients.

About Bridge Insure

Bridge Insure is a leading provider of software solutions for the insurance industry. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lilburn, Georgia. Bridge is committed to providing its customers with the best possible software solutions and services. Bridge integrates with major management systems like Vertafore, Applied Systems, and HawkSoft.

About Rhodian Group

Rhodian Group helps businesses build and manage their network environments with managed IT services so they can focus on their core strengths and growth initiatives. They also help businesses identify and reduce cybersecurity and non-compliance risks. Their combination of IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services helps businesses operate safely, while complying with industry mandates and regulatory requirements.

For more information, visit rhodiangroup.com, email info@rhodiangroup.com, or call 877-860-0700.

