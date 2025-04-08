Cabeau Redefines Travel Comfort with the Launch of Evolution X and On-The-Go Sling Pack

Leading Travel Accessory Brand Debuts Revolutionary Neck Pillow Design to Fit Every Neck

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabeau , the industry leader in travel comfort innovation, is proud to announce the launch of the Evolution X neck pillow. Establishing the groundbreaking intersection of first class comfort and customizable support, this pillow provides an unparalleled travel X-perience. Scientifically engineered for superior comfort, the Evolution X is the result of six years of research, thousands of hours of surveys, and countless design iterations, making it Cabeau's, and the world’s, most advanced neck pillow yet. It’s the first travel pillow that ensures that one’s head never falls more than 10° in any direction, guaranteeing that the user experiences no neck pain while sleeping in an upright position.

Additional groundbreaking innovation makes the Evolution X the only fully customizable neck pillow with the ability to provide comfort in any sleeping position. Recognizing that every neck is different, Cabeau integrated several new features including an adjustable neck strap, that allows the user to change the circumference of the pillow to their neck size, modifiable side supports and a unique cord and ball-lock front closure. These innovative details provide an unprecedented level of customization, allowing travelers to fine-tune the pillow’s height, neck width, and front closure space.

“At Cabeau, we understand that comfort is not one-size-fits-all,” said David Sternlight, Founder and CEO of Cabeau. “After years of research and thousands of hours of product development, the Evolution X is the result of our dedication to transforming the travel experience. By offering a truly customizable and scientifically engineered solution that adapts to the unique needs of every traveler, we’re ensuring every journey is not only comfortable but also unforgettable.”

To keep travelers cool and comfortable, the Evolution X is equipped with cooling side vents that circulate airflow. Its anti-microbial fabric inhibits bacterial growth and resists mildew-related deterioration. The pillow's buttery soft RPET cover is made from recycled plastic bottles and is removable and machine washable for easy maintenance and added sustainability.

Alongside the Evolution X, Cabeau is also launching the eco-friendly On-The-Go Sling Pack to keep personal items and travel accessories close and easy to access while on the go. This compact, multi-functional bag conveniently stores your ID, passport, phone, earbuds, snacks and even reduces your Cabeau neck pillow to half its original size for easy storage. Featuring an RFID lined pocket for theft protection, a dedicated opening to access cords and chargers, and durable RPET fabric, the On-The-Go Sling Pack is the ultimate travel accessory to complement the Evolution X.

The Evolution X is available with an MSRP of $54.99, and the On-The-Go Sling Pack is available with an MSRP of $29.99. Both new products are available now to purchase at Cabeau.com and Amazon in addition to select airport retailers around the world.

About Cabeau

Founded in 2010, Cabeau (pronounced kah-boh) arose from a 6’8” tall pro-basketball player’s passionate quest to find relief for the neck-straining, disruptive sleep he endured throughout his hectic travel schedule. David Sternlight tirelessly refined the ubiquitous U-shaped travel pillow to launch Cabeau’s technologically advanced and patented innovations that drove the company’s epochal success. Cabeau’s award-winning neck pillows, comfort products, and essential travel accessories are now featured in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com .

