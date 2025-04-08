Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with former employee of The Marathon Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Lori H. Staples, former employee of The Marathon Bank, Winchester, Virginia

Cease and Desist Order dated May 28, 2003 (PDF)

Terminated April 4, 2025

