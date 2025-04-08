Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with former employee of The Marathon Bank

April 08, 2025

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Lori H. Staples, former employee of The Marathon Bank, Winchester, Virginia
Cease and Desist Order dated May 28, 2003 (PDF)
Terminated April 4, 2025

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

