Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with former employee of The Marathon Bank
April 08, 2025
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Lori H. Staples, former employee of The Marathon Bank, Winchester, Virginia
Cease and Desist Order dated May 28, 2003 (PDF)
Terminated April 4, 2025
