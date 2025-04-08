The Precisioneers to Debut at The Quality Show in Nashville, April 16–17, 2025

The Precisioneers Group - Integrators of Motion, Measurement & Vision Systems

Spotlight on air-bearing motion systems, telecentric optics, and industrial microscopy for the next generation of inspection and automation solutions.

HUDSON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Precisioneers , the U.S. distributor and integrator of high-precision motion and measurement technologies, is proud to announce its first-time participation at The Quality Show, April 16–17 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.At Booth #512, the Precisioneers Group will showcase a hand-selected portfolio of advanced tools tailored for manufacturers who demand both precision and reliability in their quality control and automation systems. The focus this year will be on: JAT – Mechatronic Motion Systems & Air BearingsJAT (Jenaer Antriebstechnik GmbH) is a leader in high-performance servo drives and positioning systems. Their latest generation of air-bearing stages delivers wear-free, ultra-smooth motion with virtually zero friction—critical for inspection environments requiring high repeatability and zero backlash. In automation, JAT’s drive solutions offer real-time, multi-axis synchronization with built-in control intelligence, making them ideal for integration into robotic and precision handling systems.Vision & Control – Custom Telecentric Lenses and Industrial SolutionsVision & Control’s telecentric lens systems are purpose-built for machine vision and metrology. By keeping magnification constant regardless of the object’s distance, their vicotarlenses eliminate perspective distortion—essential for reliable measurements in automated inspection. Paired with precision lighting and compact camera integration, these optics simplify system calibration and improve repeatability, whether deployed in inspection cells, inline testing, or high-throughput automation lines.UHL – Modular Microscopes for IndustryUHL offers fully modular measuring microscopes developed for industrial use. The systems are built to adapt to real-world production environments—rugged, flexible, and ergonomically designed. With motorized axes, integrated imaging software, and compatibility with automation interfaces, UHL microscopes can be configured as standalone inspection stations or as components of larger quality systems. They are especially useful in electronics, medical device, and micro-mechanical inspection tasks.piezosystem jena – Nanopositioning and Tip-Tilt ActuatorsKnown for their sub-nanometer resolution, piezosystem jena actuators are used in semiconductor inspection, laser alignment, and precision scanning tasks. The special developed piezo-driven stages are compact, fast, and maintenance-free—ideal for high-speed inspection systems where every micron matters. In automation, these components bring stability and micro-adjustability to optics alignment, probe positioning, or wafer handling. SIOS – Laser Interferometry and Calibration SystemsSIOS Messtechnik is a global reference in interferometric measurement. Their systems provide the highest level of accuracy for calibrating machine tools, metrology stages, or precision axes. In inspection, SIOS products are used for verifying machine repeatability and compensating for thermal drift or vibration—ensuring the measurement data you rely on is always trustworthy.LEJ – Precision Lighting and Power for Imaging SystemsLEJ (Leistungselektronik Jena) develops high-performance lighting controllers and light sources for use in microscopy and machine vision. Whether for fluorescence inspection, industrial cameras, or telecentric backlighting, LEJ's LED drivers and fiber-coupled sources ensure flicker-free, consistent illumination—a cornerstone of any automated inspection workflow.Why the Precisioneers?Precisioneers isn’t just a supplier—we are your technical partner. Our team helps engineers and integrators across the U.S. identify, configure, and deploy the right mix of motion, optics, and measurement technologies to build better inspection and automation systems. Whether you are solving for tighter tolerances, faster cycle times, or more robust quality control—we bring decades of experience and a highly curated toolbox to the conversation.Join us in Nashville – Booth #512Come see how high-precision European technology is reshaping what’s possible in American manufacturing. We would love to hear what you’re working on—and show you what’s next.

