UA Canada Renews as a Presenting Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC)

UA Canada’s continued partnership with Skills/Compétences Canada shows commitment to helping youth in the skilled trades and technologies

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to encouraging young people and their communities to pursue careers in skilled trades and technologies, is excited to announce that United Association (UA) Canada, an international union for pipe trades professionals, has signed on as Presenting Sponsor of SCNC 2025, in Regina. Their generous contribution will enable SCC to inform Canadian youth about the various career opportunities that exist in skilled trades and technologies.

"We are proud to partner with UA Canada again this year. Their commitment to increasing awareness about career opportunities will ensure that Canada’s future skilled workforce will thrive,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

SCNC will take place on May 29 and 30, 2025, at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District, in Regina, Saskatchewan. The event will host labour groups, industry partners, government officials, educators, and youth who will come together to watch and support over 500 students competing in more than 40 Skill Areas. This year’s competition is set to be even more exciting for competitors, as it is a qualifying year to earn a spot on WorldSkills Team Canada and participate at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. Eligible medalists will have the opportunity to represent Canada at the prestigious WorldSkills Competition.

“UA Canada is proud to continue as a Presenting Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition. By supporting SCNC, we empower young individuals to stay informed, build confidence, and seize future opportunities in skilled trades and technologies,” said Mike Gordon, Director of Canadian Training, UA Canada.

UA Canada will be onsite at the Skills Canada National Competition 2025, in Regina, to support the competitors. They will host a booth where they will engage with student visitors and the public. UA Canada will also participate in SCC’s Live Stream broadcast and present competitors with medals at the Closing Ceremony.

Skilled trades and technologies are the backbone of Canada’s economy, but with an aging workforce, the demand for skilled trade workers is higher than ever. According to BuildForce Canada, the construction industry alone will need to hire over 300,000 workers by 2030 to meet the demand. SCNC helps promote skilled careers and creates possibilities for our country’s future skilled workforce.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills. Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on X, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About UA Canada

The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada – commonly known as “UA” – is a union organization whose members are engaged in the fabrication, installation, maintenance, service, and commissioning/decommissioning of piping systems across North America. Their membership forms part of an essential workforce that ensures our infrastructure, manufacturing, hospitals, schools and homes continue to operate safely and efficiently, delivering key services across North America. Founded in 1889, UA continues to be one of the most respected and influential building trades unions in North America. Its 384,000 highly skilled members belong to over 300 individual local unions. In Canada, the United Association serves 62,000 members, including over 12,000 apprentices, through 36 local union offices and training centres across the country. UA Canada represents ten major trade classifications including: Steamfitter-Pipefitter, Sprinkler Fitter, Plumber, Metal Trades Workers, Instrumentation Technicians, Welders, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanics, Gas Technicians, Oil Head Technicians, and specialty certified workers in all areas of the piping industry. Visit UACanada.ca to learn more; you can also connect with us on Facebook.

Media Contact: Michèle Rogerson, 613-266-4771, micheler@skillscanada.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58efbe5d-c554-49d0-bb77-ddf8801d47b9

UA Canada Renews as a Presenting Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition Student visitors participate in Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities at the Skills Canada National Competition 2024, in Québec City.

