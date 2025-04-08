NextGen Ground Handling Services Launches NexOps Software Platform: Provides Real-Time Reporting and Monitoring of Airline Support Operations

Orlando, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Ground Handling Services (NextGen GHS), a leading provider of ground support solutions, today announced the launch of its proprietary NexOps software platform that provides real-time reporting to its airline carrier partners on the status of all ground handling operations. NextGen GHS has initially deployed its first-of-a-kind ground handling software in four of its airport locations: Austin (AUS); Portland, OR (PDX); Richmond, VA (RIC) and Seattle (SEA).

The NextGen NexOps software includes a mobile application that enables the ground handling crew to instantly record data on a flight, such as arrival time, cargo door opening time, staffing levels, container movement details and more. It greatly improves accuracy and efficiency of reporting by overcoming manual paper-based reporting, and reduces errors caused by illegible handwriting, lost paperwork, or adverse weather conditions.

"The NextGen GHS platform NexOps provides unparalleled reporting and real-time visibility into our ground operations,” said NextGen customer Bob Pfautz, Senior Manager of U.S. Airside Operations, DHL. “We can track every step from aircraft arrival to departure, ensuring accurate data, fewer delays, and improved decision-making."

Ozgur Yesiltepe, president of NextGen GHS, added, “In keeping with our philosophy to bring ground handling services into the next generation, our unique software provides our airline partners with complete operational transparency, from aircraft arrival to departure. As the first in the industry with this platform, we are delivering new levels of ground handling services and transparency -- and advancing the industry by enabling team members to make data-driven decisions.”

NextGen GHS specializes in comprehensive, efficient operations that integrate all phases of ground handling. It provides a full range of services, from package sorting to ULD consolidation, deconsolidation services to passenger and cargo aircraft loading and unloading to meet the unique needs of its clients.

The NexOps software platform’s key features include:

Real-Time Monitoring: Airlines and stakeholders can track ground handling operations as they happen, ensuring greater transparency and operational accuracy.

Airlines and stakeholders can track ground handling operations as they happen, ensuring greater transparency and operational accuracy. AI-Integrated Workflows: Intelligent automation enhances task scheduling, anomaly detection, and operational forecasting, improving overall efficiency and decision-making.

Intelligent automation enhances task scheduling, anomaly detection, and operational forecasting, improving overall efficiency and decision-making. Data-Driven Decision Making: Advanced reporting and analytics allow for performance tracking, compliance monitoring, and strategic planning.

Advanced reporting and analytics allow for performance tracking, compliance monitoring, and strategic planning. Customer Portal: Airline clients can access real-time updates on their service requests, air cargo movements, and passenger support operations, ensuring seamless communication.

Airline clients can access real-time updates on their service requests, air cargo movements, and passenger support operations, ensuring seamless communication. Operational Management: A centralized dashboard enables NextGen teams to efficiently allocate resources, schedule tasks, and optimize workflows for maximum efficiency.



About NextGen GHS

NextGen GHS LLS provides complete ground handling services, with a comprehensive and efficient operation that integrates all phases of ground handling. In addition, NextGen GHS offers a Ground Service Equipment (GSE) fueling service that provides fast, efficient and reliable fueling. With a focus on service quality and employee value proposition, NextGen GHS delivers exceptional service for its Airline customers. For more information, contact Ozgur Yesiltepe at oz@nextgenghs.com .

