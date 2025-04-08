Greenwood Asher & Associates Welcomes Dr. Lili Rodríguez as Vice President and Managing Director

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwood Asher & Associates (GA&A), a nationally recognized leader in executive search and consulting for education and non-profit sectors, announces the appointment of Dr. Liliana “Lili” Rodríguez as Vice President and Managing Director. Dr. Rodríguez steps into the role following the tenure of Susanne Griffin, who, leaving behind a legacy of impactful leadership vital to GA&A’s success, prepares to transition to a strategic advisor position within the firm.

Dr. Rodríguez brings over 20 years of experience in higher education leadership to GA&A as a distinguished scholar-practitioner in psychology with expertise in human and organizational development. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation as a trusted thought-partner and unwavering advocate for students, with her work shaped by roles such as mental health counselor, enrollment manager, professor, and executive leader.

Most recently, Dr. Rodríguez served as Vice President and Senior Consultant at Keeling & Associates, where she led the firm’s executive search practice and supported consulting services. Prior to that, she held the groundbreaking role of inaugural Vice Chancellor of Campus Life and Inclusive Excellence at the University of Denver (DU). At DU, she oversaw 20 key departments, including academic advising, housing, and healthcare, spearheading initiatives that enhanced student experiences and advanced institutional priorities. Her leadership at DU was recognized with the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators’ (NASPA) prestigious James A. Rhatigan Outstanding Dean Award in 2018.

Nicola Soares, President of Kelly Education, the portfolio company of GA&A, shared her enthusiasm for this leadership transition: “It is with great excitement that we welcome Dr. Lili Rodríguez to Greenwood Asher & Associates. Her remarkable career in higher education and executive search demonstrates her ability to lead teams and institutions toward meaningful success. Building on Susanne Griffin's successful legacy, Lili is poised to further strengthen GA&A's foundation and take GA&A to new heights. We are confident that her vision and expertise will have a profound impact on the organization and higher education.”

Dr. Rodríguez’s impactful leadership also includes past roles at Swarthmore College and Williams College. Across these roles, she demonstrated her ability to align organizational needs with innovative leadership strategies, resulting in meaningful outcomes for students and institutions alike.

A published scholar, Dr. Rodríguez’s contributions extend beyond her professional positions. She has facilitated leadership training and external reviews for numerous educational institutions and nonprofits, earning professional honors at each organization where she has held a role. Her academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in psychology with honors from Williams College, as well as a Master of Science (MS) and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in psychology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Reflecting on her new role, Dr. Rodríguez shared, “Joining GA&A is an extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with a team dedicated to transforming leadership in education and beyond. I look forward to building on GA&A’s outstanding reputation and working with our incredible higher education partners to champion innovation and excellence.”

