BexBack Launches Three Exclusive Promotions and Two Innovative Tools to Revolutionize 100x Crypto Futures Trading

SINGAPORE, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid heightened volatility in the global cryptocurrency market, BexBack , a rapidly growing crypto derivatives exchange, today announced the launch of three major promotional offers alongside two innovative trading tools. These initiatives are designed to empower traders with greater flexibility, enhanced capital efficiency, and a superior trading experience.

Three Exclusive Promotions to Maximize Traders' Potential



100% Deposit Bonus

Users who deposit more than 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT per transaction are eligible for a 100% deposit bonus, instantly doubling their trading margin.

(Note: The bonus itself cannot be withdrawn directly, but profits earned using the bonus are fully withdrawable.)

New users who complete their first trade (open and close a position) will receive a $50 USDT bonus credited to their USDT-M account. The bonus can be used for trading or withdrawal, providing new traders with extra flexibility at the start of their journey.

Upholding the spirit of decentralized finance, BexBack allows users to register and trade without any identity verification, offering a faster, more private onboarding experience for traders worldwide.



Two New Trading Tools for a Smarter Crypto Trading Experience

100x Leverage Crypto Futures

Traders can now access up to 100x leverage on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and over 50 additional major cryptocurrencies.

Whether the market moves up or down, traders can open long or short positions to seize opportunities in any condition, with adjustable leverage settings to suit different risk appetites.

BexBack introduces a zero-fee BTC/USDT conversion feature, enabling users to switch between Bitcoin and USDT instantly at real-time prices, optimizing asset allocation without incurring extra costs.

Why Choose BexBack



Headquartered in Singapore, Licensed Under U.S. MSB

Over 50 Major Crypto Futures Available

Cold Wallet Custody to Protect User Funds

Zero Deposit Fees and Fast Withdrawals

10 BTC Demo Account for Strategy Testing

24/7 Multilingual Customer Support

About BexBack?

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform that offers 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP futures contracts. It is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina. It holds a US MSB (Money Services Business) license and is trusted by more than 500,000 traders worldwide. Accepts users from the United States, Canada, and Europe. There are no deposit fees, and traders can get the most thoughtful service, including 24/7 customer support.

Start Trading Smarter Today



Take advantage of the Double Deposit Bonus, the $50 Welcome Bonus, 100x flexible leverage, and start trading without any KYC requirements.

Sign up now at www.bexback.com and unlock your full trading potential.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

