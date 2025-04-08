PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – April 2, 2025

Media Contacts:

Natasha Duarte, Director

Composting Association of Vermont

802-373-6499, Natasha@CompostingVermont.org

Shannon Choquette, Environmental Analyst

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-522-0302, Shannon.Choquette@vermont.gov

Vermont Organics Recycling Summit Returns to Randolph to Celebrate Sustainable Communities

Montpelier, Vt. – Join us for the 19th annual Vermont Organics Recycling Summit (VORS), on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Randolph, VT. Organized by the Composting Association of Vermont (CAV) and the Agency of Natural Resources, the VORS brings together leaders, learners, and community members for valuable opportunities of networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration.

With the theme "Sustainable Communities Begin with Compost!" this year’s Summit will explore how composting supports resilient communities, reduces waste, and nourishes soils at every scale – from backyard bins to large-scale facilities. Following the one-day event in Randolph, there will be free tours and workshops across the state on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

“Anyone interested in reducing food waste, supporting healthy soils, or learning more about composting should consider signing up for VORS,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder.

Participants will discuss practical solutions to keep organics out of the waste stream and transform them into valuable soil amendments. A major highlight of the event will be the keynote speech by Michael Martinez, Founder and Executive Director of L.A. Compost. Martinez’s leadership in building community-based composting systems has inspired grassroots efforts across the country. His insights will set an inspiring tone for the day.

“The summit gives Vermonters and regional partners an opportunity to come together to pursue the state’s objectives in organics diversion, food rescue, and food scrap recycling, and this year, we’ll explore how composting is key to supporting sustainable communities throughout Vermont.” said Natasha Duarte, Director of CAV. “We are thrilled to return to Randolph for a full-day program with a hybrid morning welcoming session followed by in-person sessions.”

Whether you're a backyard composter, a farmer, a municipal leader, or a sustainability advocate, the Summit welcomes all who are passionate about creating healthier communities through composting. CAV is partnering with ORCA Media to record sessions for post-event viewing. See in-person event details below:

Vermont Organics Recycling Summit

Date: Wednesday, April 30th, 2025, from 8:15 AM-6:00 PM

Location: Vermont State University, Randolph, VT (Hybrid morning plenary and in-person sessions)

Keynote Speaker: Michael Martinez, L.A. Compost

For more information and to register for the event, please visit Composting Association of Vermont’s website.

Composting Association of Vermont (CAV) was founded in 2002 with the support of the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund and the Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation Waste Management Division with the purpose and vision to build a thriving composting sector in Vermont. CAV promotes the production and use of high quality compost as an integral link between sustainable agriculture, communities, and economies.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

