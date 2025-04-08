Live! Casino & Hotel Partners With Signature Systems, Inc. For Their Newest U.S. Gaming Property

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana has installed PDQ POS across all profit centers and online

WARMINSTER, Pa., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the multi-award-winning technology solutions provider known for their point-of-sale solutions, announced their continued partnership with Cordish Gaming. The newest casino hotel property in Bossier, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, is the first to be running entirely on SSI hardware.

SSI has installed their point-of-sale technology suite, PDQ POS and more than 50 devices in Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. The state-of-the-art gaming facility has purchased tablets and SSI’s exclusive 3-in-1 kiosks, ensuring the best possible guest experience. SSI has also installed their brand-new mobile ordering suite in the property, a first for the POS provider.

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana marks the fourth Cordish Companies property to install PDQ POS since the partnership began more than three years ago.

Located in Bossier City, LA, the new property opened on February 13, 2025, and is among the premier gaming properties in the region, with more than 47,000-square-feet of gaming space and 549 hotel rooms. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana contains 10 food and beverage outlets, giving visitors to the casino a wide variety of options for meals, entertainment and much more.

“Live! is among the most exciting brands in gaming, and our continued partnership with them has given us extra motivation to add exciting features that no other enterprise-level POS provider can compete with,” said John White, EVP/CIO at Signature Systems, Inc. “This mobile ordering experience will be the first of its kind in the nation, with more PDQ POS properties adding it soon.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com . SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services and the 2023 Partner Award from Gaming & Leisure©.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @cordishco .

About Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

On February 13, 2025, the Ark-La-Tex region welcomed a world-class gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destination with the opening of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. Situated along the scenic Red River in Bossier City, and adjacent to Shreveport, the $270+ million facility is a transformative development bringing economic opportunity and inclusiveness to local residents. Featuring the market’s first-ever land-side casino, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana spans over 47,000 square feet, including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games, 40+ live action table games, a sportsbook, an upscale hotel, resort pool and fitness center; and a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top name entertainment, meetings and special events. Award-winning dining and entertainment options, include the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse, The Prime Rib®; Sports & Social, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge; PBR Cowboy Bar, offering high energy music, entertainment and a mechanical bull; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; Ridotto Grand Café, featuring Italian cuisine with a Venetian flair; and R Bar, featuring tapas, oysters and other shareable plates. Ample, secure parking is available. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is owned and managed by LRGC Gaming Investors, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country, including Texas Live! in nearby Arlington, TX. For information, visit Louisiana.LiveCasinoHotel.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram @livecasinola.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8f1de26-78be-426d-8d31-ef5b219a8cee

ALEX SCHWARTZ Signature Systems Inc. Marketing Manager Alex.Schwartz@pdqpos.com

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana Sports & Social inside Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, which runs on PDQ POS

