LockedIn AI Launches Invisible Interview Copilot to Empower Job Seekers with Real-Time AI Support

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LockedIn AI, an AI-driven career tool provider, recently debuted its fully hidden desktop application for real-time interview support. Branded as an “invisible interview copilot,” the new tool can actively hear and see your interviews and offer instant answers, analysis, and live feedback during interviews, helping candidates confidently tackle even the trickiest technical or behavioral questions. This innovative platform leverages generative AI to offer on-the-spot solutions and coaching, positioning LockedIn AI at the forefront of AI-powered career technology.

In remote tech interviews, candidates are often presented with LeetCode-style coding challenges, a staple of modern hiring processes. LockedIn AI’s platform instantly analyzes these questions as they appear on-screen and delivers intelligent solution suggestions and explanations in real time. For example, a candidate faced with a complex algorithm problem can get step-by-step guidance within seconds, allowing them to explain their approach clearly and solve problems faster. The application operates in complete stealth mode – remaining invisible to video platforms and screen-sharing software – so candidates can receive AI assistance discreetly without disrupting the interview flow​​.

In addition to technical coding help, the AI copilot can listen to spoken interview questions and provide live coaching tips or even suggested answers, acting like a personal digital interview coach at the candidate’s side.

“LockedIn AI’s mission is to level the playing field for applicants,” said Caesar Gui, AKA Kagehiro Mitsuyami, founder and CEO of LockedIn AI. “Interview environments can be extremely high-pressure and over-complicated, especially for technical candidates. Our AI Copilot gives real-time answers, hints, and feedback so that no candidate has to face an interview alone or unprepared. We’re harnessing AI to not only solve coding problems but also to boost a candidate’s confidence and performance. Over the past few years recruiters have been involving more AI in their hiring process, and we hope to give candidates the ability to keep up with companies by empowering them with the right tool to be their best self. ​





In this era where ‘everyone is programming with the help of AI’ in their daily work, why not bring that support into the interview room? With LockedIn AI, job seekers can showcase their true skills with a little help in the background – like having a personal coach whispering solutions and encouragement when they need it most.”

Key features of LockedIn AI’s Interview Copilot include:

Stealth Mode Privacy: An invisible interface that remains undetectable during screen sharing or video calls. Candidates can confidently use the tool on platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or coding test environments (HackerRank, CodeSignal, etc.) without the interviewer’s knowledge​. This advanced privacy-first design ensures complete discretion and lets users focus on solving problems, not worrying about detection.



Comprehensive Career Toolset: The new interview copilot integrates with LockedIn AI's broader platform, which includes an AI-powered resume builder and mock interview simulator. Users can thus prepare end-to-end – from crafting an ATS-optimized resume to practicing with AI-driven mock interviews, and finally using the live interview assistant for real opportunities. This all-in-one approach positions LockedIn AI as more than just a quick fix; it's a long-term career partner for professional growth.



This launch comes at a pivotal moment in the hiring landscape. Remote interviews have become ubiquitous since the pandemic, and candidates are increasingly turning to AI assistance in these high-stakes situations. A recent study found that more than 50% of candidates have used AI tools or large language models to aid in interviews​.

LockedIn AI directly addresses this trend by providing a reliable, secure solution built for purpose, in contrast to ad-hoc hacks or questionable cheating shortcuts. “We understand the reality – many capable candidates use AI on the job every day, yet feel handicapped in a strict interview setting,” Mitsuyami added. “LockedIn AI’s real-time support bridges that gap. It enables candidates to perform at their best, ethically and efficiently, by using AI as a confidence booster and productivity tool.”

LockedIn AI’s Interview Copilot is available today on both Windows and macOS as a lightweight desktop application, with a complementary Chrome browser extension for web-based meeting platforms. New users can try a basic version for free, with premium subscriptions available for unlimited usage and advanced features (such as extended coding analysis and full behavioral question support). Since its initial beta release, LockedIn AI has already helped over 100,000 users prepare for interviews across tech and non-tech roles. Some early adopters have reported landing multiple job offers within weeks of using the platform — including one user who secured offers from four different companies. Feedback has been enthusiastic, with many citing the tool’s “lightning-fast responses” and the confidence of having an “AI safety net” during real interviews.

About LockedIn AI: LockedIn AI (founded in 2024) is a New York-based startup at the forefront of AI-powered career solutions. The company offers an integrated platform for job seekers, including real-time interview assistance, AI-guided resume and cover letter building, and personalized interview practice tools. LockedIn AI’s mission is to empower professionals to achieve their career goals by leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence in a privacy-first and user-centric manner. By positioning itself as a thought leader in AI-driven career development, LockedIn AI is pioneering new ways for candidates to excel in interviews and beyond.

