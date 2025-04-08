Tom's Watch Bar Teams Up with Mark Wahlberg's Flecha Azul Tequila

Premier Sports Viewing Destination Serves Up Premium Tequila Brand to Enhance Fan Experience

DENVER, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom's Watch Bar , the rapidly expanding premier venue for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced a partnership with Flecha Azul Tequila, the premium tequila brand backed by actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg. This collaboration brings together two innovative brands reshaping their respective industries to deliver an elevated sports viewing experience for fans nationwide.

The partnership will feature signature Flecha Azul cocktails available at Tom's Watch Bar locations across the country, including specialty drinks designed to pair perfectly with major sporting events and watch parties. Flecha Azul's complete portfolio—from its crisp Blanco to rich Añejo and exclusive Extra Añejo—will be prominently featured in uniquely curated cocktails as part of Tom's Watch Bar's craft beverage program.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to revolutionize the sports viewing experience,” said Brooks Schaden, co-CEO of Tom's Watch Bar. “We share Flecha Azul’s commitment to premium quality and authentic experiences. By featuring Flecha Azul's exceptional tequila made from 100% Blue Weber Agave with no additives, we're elevating our beverage offerings to match the premium viewing experience our guests expect.”

Featured cocktails will include the Flecha Margarita, Añejo Old Fashioned, and specialty seasonal offerings. Tom's Watch Bar and Flecha Azul will also collaborate on exclusive watch parties and tasting events throughout the year.

“Flecha Azul and Tom’s Watch Bar share an obsession for giving fans an incredible time they can't get anywhere else,” said Wahlberg. “When you combine our premium tequila with their mind-blowing sports viewing setup, you're creating the ultimate game day experience. Sports bring people together, and now they can celebrate those moments with a quality spirit that matches the premium environment Tom's has created. It's about elevating every aspect of how fans enjoy the games they love.”

The collaboration follows a year of significant growth for Tom’s Watch Bar, with total alcohol sales increasing 34%, led by offerings with premium tequila, which now includes Flecha Azul. The concept is continuing an ambitious expansion plan. Each venue features the brand's signature 360-degree viewing experience with oversized stadium screens surrounded by hundreds of HD displays, creating an immersive atmosphere for sports fans.

For more information about Tom's Watch Bar and upcoming events featuring Flecha Azul Tequila, visit www.tomswatchbar.com.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience through its innovative "All the Sports, All the Time" concept. With its 360-degree viewing technology, customizable audio, and elevated food and beverage offerings, Tom's Watch Bar has revolutionized sports entertainment. Currently operating 14 locations nationwide with aggressive expansion plans, the concept has proven successful across various markets, from major sports cities to entertainment districts and casinos.

About Flecha Azul Tequila

Flecha Azul is a premium tequila brand distinguished by its purity and simplicity, made with just three ingredients – fully matured 100% Blue Weber Agave, volcanic water, and yeast, with no additives. The brand offers a complete portfolio including Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Añejo Cristalino, and Extra Añejo expressions, each crafted through traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico. Backed by actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg, Flecha Azul represents the perfect blend of heritage and innovation in premium spirits.

