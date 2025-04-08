Connected Medical Device Security Solutions Market Disruptions: The $1.1 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

Connected Medical Device Security Solution Market Set for Explosive Growth, Projected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has unveiled its latest comprehensive analysis of the global Connected Medical Device Security Solution Market, providing crucial insights for industry leaders aiming to capitalize on this rapidly evolving segment. The newly released reports- ‘Market Share: Connected Medical Device Security Solutions, 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Connected Medical Device Security Solutions, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveal a projected market valuation of $1.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.41% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic Connected Medical Device Security Solution landscape and make informed decisions as the market scales new heights.

The Next Growth Frontier in Connected Medical Device Security Solutions

The rapid digitization of healthcare is driving the adoption of Connected Medical Devices (CMDs), integrating IoT, AI, and real-time data analytics to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and improve clinical outcomes. However, as healthcare systems become more interconnected, the attack surface for cyber threats expands making robust security solutions essential to protect sensitive patient data, ensure device integrity, and maintain regulatory compliance. As the healthcare sector embraces innovation, securing connected medical devices is critical to ensuring patient safety, operational continuity, and regulatory adherence.

According to Kunal Kumar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “The surge in connected medical devices has ushered in a new era of digital healthcare, but it also introduces unprecedented cybersecurity challenges. To safeguard patient data and device functionality, healthcare providers and manufacturers must adopt zero-trust security models, end-to-end encryption, and proactive risk management strategies ensuring a resilient, secure, and compliant healthcare ecosystem.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: An in-depth examination of worldwide and regional Connected Medical Device Security Solution adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

An in-depth examination of worldwide and regional Connected Medical Device Security Solution adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of top Connected Medical Device Security Solution vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

A comparative analysis of top Connected Medical Device Security Solution vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Connected Medical Device Security Solution and why.

Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Connected Medical Device Security Solution and why. AI and IoT in Connected Medical Device Security: Explore how AI-driven threat detection, IoT security frameworks, and real-time data analytics are transforming connected medical device security enhancing patient safety, ensuring compliance, and mitigating cyber risks in an increasingly connected healthcare ecosystem.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Acalvio, Armis, Asimily, Cisco, Claroty, Cylera, Cynerio, Forescout, Fortinet, Invisinet, Nozomi, Nuvolo, Ordr, Palo Alto, Phosphorus Cybersecurity, Plixer, Sepio, Tenable, TXOne Networks, and Xage Security.

Why This Matters for Connected Medical Device Security Solution Vendors

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Connected Medical Device Security Solution providers, these insights are pivotal for uncovering untapped market potential, refining strategic direction, and outpacing emerging competitors. As healthcare organizations accelerate investments in telemedicine, IoMT (Internet of Medical Things), and AI-driven diagnostics, security vendors must deliver scalable, interoperable, and compliance-ready solutions ensuring end-to-end protection, seamless device integration, and real-time threat intelligence to safeguard patient data and device functionality at scale.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Connected Medical Device Security, 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-connected-medical-device-security-2024-worldwide-2785

Market Forecast: Connected Medical Device Security, 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-connected-medical-device-security-2025-2030-worldwide-2730

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on Connected Medical Device Security Solution Market

on Connected Medical Device Security Solution Market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on Connected Medical Device Security Solution Market

on Connected Medical Device Security Solution Market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/connected-medical-device-security-solutions-market-disruptions-the-1-1-billion-opportunity-vendors-can-t-afford-to-miss-996

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

