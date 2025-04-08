AMPS Raises the Bar on RBP with PriceDynamix: Delivering Elevated Member Advocacy, Smarter Savings, and Greater Accountability

PHOENIX, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The healthcare industry has outgrown the outdated and rigid model of Reference-Based Pricing. AMPS, a leader in healthcare cost savings and advocacy, is raising the bar with PriceDynamix, a smarter, more accountable and innovative RBP solution that delivers meaningful savings while ensuring a better experience for both plan sponsors and members.

Unlike traditional cost-containment models that focus solely on cost-cutting, PriceDynamix combines a dynamic, member-focused, claim repricing formula with direct facility contracting, and proactive member advocacy.

What Sets PriceDynamix Apart?

Built for self-insured employers, TPAs, Brokers, and HealthShares, PriceDynamix prioritizes member experience and fairness through:

Care Navigation – Pre-care support to assist members in finding providers and scheduling high-cost elective procedures.

Direct Contracts – Reduces market disruption by streamlining care access through direct contracts, ensuring savings and expanded provider options.

Dynamic Repricing – Proprietary claim editing identifies and corrects errors before repricing, ensuring accuracy, maximizing savings, and reducing financial risk.

Member Advocacy – Proactive support that outreaches before issues arise. Guides members through the balance bill process, offering continuous support for any billing situations with ease and confidence.

Fiduciary Protection – Acts in the best interest of the plan, ensuring compliance and eliminating unnecessary expenses.

PriceDynamix Guarantee – Backed by a performance guarantee that is customized for the plan and its members.

Accountability and Advocacy in RBP

Bridging the gap between cost savings and member care, PriceDynamix provides a human centric approach built on accountability, transparency, and advocacy.

“PriceDynamix delivers an RBP solution the market has long been waiting for,” said Michael Condon, SVP and GM of PriceDynamix at AMPS. “Lowering costs has never been the real challenge. The real disconnect with traditional RBP has always been how members are treated through the process. At the end of the day, we are all healthcare consumers, and it was time to start making changes where they matter most. PriceDynamix puts the focus where it belongs, on the member experience.”

Condon went on to say, “The results speak for themselves. Plans using PriceDynamix have not only significantly reduced overall spending by 30-35%, but they have also strengthened member trust, creating a better healthcare experience for everyone involved.”

AMPS: Driving Innovation and Accountability in Healthcare Cost Savings

PriceDynamix is one of several solutions AMPS has developed to challenge outdated models and provide a more effective, transparent way to manage healthcare costs. AMPS empowers organizations to control costs, eliminate inefficiencies, and deliver a seamless healthcare experience.

Drexi: Unapologetically Disruptive

Drexi is not just another Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM). It is a bold, radically transparent alternative designed to eliminate hidden fees, maximize prescription savings, and return control to employers and members. Traditional PBMs profit from opacity and complexity, but Drexi operates differently. With fair pricing, innovative cost-saving strategies, and cutting-edge technology, Drexi challenges everything the PBM industry has long accepted as the status quo.

ClaimInsight: Payment Integrity Suite Built for Accuracy, Speed, and Value

ClaimInsight is more than a payment integrity tool. Built for TPAs and brokers, it combines a robust content library, flexible platform, and physician-led itemized bill review to reduce waste, abuse, and pricing issues. With features like Intelligent Policy Update and High-Dollar Review on claims starting at $25,000, ClaimInsight delivers fast, measurable savings. It’s not your traditional payment integrity; we are payment integrity redefined.

The Future of Healthcare Cost Savings is Built on Innovation and Accountability

With healthcare costs on the rise, organizations need a better way to save. AMPS delivers innovative, sustainable solutions that reduce costs while empowering members with seamless and supportive healthcare experiences. Let’s work together to build a smarter strategy that protects your bottom line and prioritizes member well-being.

About AMPS

AMPS is a leader in healthcare cost savings, delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that empower organizations to take control of healthcare expenses while ensuring a seamless experience for members and plan sponsors. With a commitment to transparency, advocacy, and financial sustainability, AMPS provides a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to address every major cost driver in healthcare.

From PriceDynamix, a smarter, member-focused approach to Reference-Based Pricing (RBP), to Drexi, a radically transparent PBM alternative, and ClaimInsight, a precision-driven payment integrity solution, AMPS is transforming the industry with solutions that prioritize both cost savings and member experience.

For over two decades, AMPS has partnered with TPAs, brokers, health plans, and self-insured organizations to challenge outdated cost-containment models and provide a better way forward for healthcare finance.

To learn more, visit amps.com.

