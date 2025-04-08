International Association of Fire Fighters & Affiliates Launch ‘Fill the Boot’ Fundraisers Nationwide in Support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association throughout the Organization’s 75th Anniversary

Studies show a heightened prevalence of ALS among fire fighters, who are diagnosed at twice the rate of the general population. The MDA & IAFF are focused on finding the cause.

New York, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) are celebrating over 70 years of partnership by launching more than 1,500 ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraisers nationwide throughout 2025. As MDA marks its 75th anniversary this year, this historic collaboration continues to accelerate research, improve care, and advocacy for people diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, aka Lou Gehrig’s disease) and any of over 300 neuromuscular diseases that MDA supports. Donations may also be made online at MDA.org/FTB.

Since the first Fill the Boot drive in 1954, IAFF fire fighters have raised over $700 million for MDA, playing a pivotal role in advancing neuromuscular research and care. This year, the organizations are also prioritizing research into the causes of heightened prevalence of ALS among fire fighters, who are diagnosed at twice the rate of the general population. MDA has provided resources for fire fighters here.

“Seventy-one years ago, Boston fire fighters set out to help kids with muscular dystrophy, sparking one of the most successful fundraising efforts in history,” said IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “IAFF members have taken to the streets with boots in hand ever since, proving that when fire fighters work together to fight neuromuscular disease, we can make a difference and provide hope for countless families.”

At a previous IAFF convention, the urgency of fundraising for research and care for ALS was reinforced. The story of veteran and retired Dallas fire fighter Ken Sutcliffe, diagnosed with ALS, shared his story.

“For more than seven decades, IAFF members and affiliates have stood with us, raising nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars to build the field of neuromuscular disease science and medicine,” said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO of MDA. “Because of their dedication, we have more than 25 FDA approved treatments for a number of neuromuscular conditions. Now, we’re looking to uncover why fire fighters face an increased risk of ALS even as we continue to accelerate efforts to find treatments for all neuromuscular diseases.”

MDA honors its partnership with fire fighters to accelerate treatments, support better multidisciplinary care for families at over 150 MDA Care Centers, 47 of which are designated MDA/ALS Care Centers.

About the IAFF

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is the driving force behind nearly every advance in the fire and emergency services in the 21st century. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., and Ottawa, Ontario, the IAFF represents more than 350,000 full-time professional fire fighters and emergency medical workers. IAFF members protect more than 85 percent of the population in communities throughout the United States and Canada.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years legacy, impact and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors—who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we’ve made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. For more information visit MDA75.org.

