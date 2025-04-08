The Broken Brown Egg and Progyny Announce the 2025 Awareness, Hope, and Activism Grant™ to Support BIPOC Individuals and Couples in Family Building

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, and The Broken Brown Egg, a nonprofit supporting BIPOC individuals and couples experiencing infertility, today announced the launch of their 2025 Awareness, Hope, and Activism (AHA) Grant, marking the fourth consecutive year of this family building partnership.

The AHA Grant is an extension of the Broken Brown Egg’s mission to break down the unique barriers that Black individuals face when pursuing fertility and family building care. These challenges include financial obstacles, health disparities, and persistent social stigmas that often go unaddressed in traditional healthcare settings. By providing comprehensive support through education, specialized treatment access, financial assistance, and emotional resources, the grant creates pathways to parenthood that might otherwise remain out of reach.

"Every year I'm moved by the stories of resilience from our community members navigating fertility challenges," said Regina Townsend, Founder, The Broken Brown Egg. "This fourth year of the AHA Grant represents our growing impact and unwavering commitment to ensuring BIPOC individuals don't face these journeys alone. That true 'AHA moment' isn’t just about awareness—it’s about empowerment through opening the door to new possibilities on the path to parenthood."

In addition to financial support for treatment, recipients of this year's grant will also receive enhanced medication support through Alto Pharmacy, a digitally powered pharmacy specializing in fertility care. Alto's comprehensive approach includes access to expert pharmacists seven days a week and flexible delivery options—including same-day courier service—ensuring medications arrive when and where patients need them most. Additionally, grant recipients will benefit from unlimited access to a dedicated Progyny Patient Care Advocate who will serve as their personal fertility coach, offering clinical education, guidance, and emotional support throughout their entire family building journey.

"At Progyny, we believe family building should be accessible to everyone,” said Janet Choi, MD, MSCP, Chief Medical Officer, Progyny. “Through our continued partnership with The Broken Brown Egg, we're addressing the systemic inequities that have historically limited options for BIPOC individuals. When we combine evidence-based clinical resources with culturally competent support systems, we achieve outcomes that extend beyond individual treatments —we nurture hope and create lasting change for everyone.”

The grant application opens today, April 8, 2025, and welcomes submissions from U.S. citizens and legal residents aged 18-45. Applications will be accepted through May 12, with winners—selected by a distinguished panel of BIPOC infertility advocates and physicians—announced on May 19. For complete application instructions and eligibility requirements, visit The Broken Brown Egg's grant website at https://thebrokenbrownegg.org/aha-grant.

For more information on Progyny, visit www.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About The Broken Brown Egg

The Broken Brown Egg, Inc. exists to inform, empower, and advocate for individuals and couples experiencing infertility and reproductive health issues, with an emphasis on the Black experience of these concerns.

The Broken Brown Egg dismantles the stigmas associated with fertility in underserved populations through relatable and accessible programs and events. The organization provides resources and support for three major targets: Reproductive Justice and Health Equity, The Reproductive Health Careers Pipeline, and Empowerment & Community Building. Signature programming includes an online virtual support community, an annual Mother’s Day wine sip for those experiencing infertility, and a robust empowerment network connecting researchers and journalists to participants of color.

The Broken Brown Egg, Inc. is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.thebrokenbrownegg.org.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Media:

Alexis Ford

media@progyny.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.