Aligned Data Centers Announces the Appointment of Billie Haggard as Chief Facility Operations Officer

DALLAS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announced the appointment of Billie Haggard as Chief Facility Operations Officer (CFOO). Mr. Haggard was promoted from his previous role of Executive Vice President of Operations in which he was responsible for spearheading the company’s data center performance optimization. In the newly created position of CFOO at Aligned, he will oversee both day-to-day data center operations and personnel globally while driving the operational strategy for data center technology enhancements, efficiency, and innovation.

“As we accelerate development of Aligned’s five-plus gigawatts of planned future capacity across the Americas to meet the demand for AI-ready infrastructure, Billie will provide the roadmap to ensure operations continue to scale to meet our growth strategy and the needs of our hyperscale and large enterprise customers,” comments Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “Through our people, Aligned embodies a tenacious commitment to organizational excellence. With more than 25 years of experience and a track record of achievement in managing mission-critical operations and personnel across geographically dispersed facilities, we are confident that Billie’s leadership will continue to deliver the highest level of client service and performance reliability for future data center capacity in new locations as the company expands.”

In addition to driving Aligned's operational excellence across North and South America, in his new role as CFOO, Mr. Haggard will continue to align operations with customer needs, optimize service delivery and operational efficiencies, and spearhead the integration of automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) to enhance infrastructure reliability.

Before joining Aligned, Mr. Haggard served as Operations Director for a global leader in facility and asset management, overseeing management, operations, maintenance, and training for more than three million square feet of data center space and several hundred personnel. Previously, he has served in leadership positions with Critical Solutions Group, Microsoft Data Center Delivery Group, and CoreSite Realty Corporation. Mr. Haggard began his career in the U.S. Navy as a Nuclear Machinist Mate and Maintenance Manager where he earned four Navy Achievement Medals. He later earned a B.S. in Business Administration, Management, and Operations, and an M.S. in Human Resources Management from Colorado State University.

“Aligned Data Centers, it’s now widely recognized, is uniquely positioned to meet the ever-increasing demand for AI, cloud services, and high-performance computing at the speed, scale, and quality of infrastructure our customers require,” states Mr. Haggard. “While strategic supply chains, flexible and adaptive platforms, and cooling technology innovations have been critical to Aligned’s success, the lion’s share of exceptional data center operations surrounds attracting and developing top-tier talent — industriously. And so in my new role as Chief Facility Operations Officer, I am particularly enthused by the opportunity to enhance the operational excellence of our Pan-American teams as Aligned continues to aggressively grow its business globally.”

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Press and Analyst Inquiries

Jennifer Handshew for Aligned Data Centers

jennifer@180-mktg.com

+1 (917) 359-8838

