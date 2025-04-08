BrilliA Announces Plans to Expand Production Capacity with New Cambodia Facility Expected to Support Revenue Growth in 2025

SINGAPORE, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrilliA Inc (NYSE American: BRIA) (“BrilliA” or “the Company”), a comprehensive one-stop service provider for ladies' intimate apparel brands, today announced it is finalizing a manufacturing agreement with Magic Link Garment Ltd in Cambodia to expand production capacity.

We believe this expansion will enhance both companies’ operational efficiency by maximizing the use of available capacity and, for BrilliA, support an estimated projected revenue increase of up to $5 million in 2025, based on internal forecasts and subject to market conditions and production scalability.

The facility, located in the Poipet O’Neang Special Economic Zone in Poipet City, Cambodia, spans 20,000 square meters and houses 80 production lines. The agreement with Magic Link allows BrilliA to expand its manufacturing footprint while leveraging Cambodia’s trade benefits and competitive manufacturing environment.

Strategic Benefits of Cambodia Manufacturing

Duty-Free Access to Canada – Under Canada's Market Access Initiative, Cambodian-made apparel can potentially enter Canada duty-free, making it highly competitive.

– Under Canada's Market Access Initiative, Cambodian-made apparel can potentially enter Canada duty-free, making it highly competitive. Preferential Trade Agreements with the EU – Despite some recent changes, many Cambodian exports currently continue to benefit from reduced tariffs under the Everything But Arms (EBA) program.

– Despite some recent changes, many Cambodian exports currently continue to benefit from reduced tariffs under the Everything But Arms (EBA) program. Stable Economy & Manufacturing Growth – The country’s economic stability and focus on expanding its garment sector make it a reliable production hub.

Company Statement

"Expanding our production capabilities in Cambodia is a strategic step forward," said BrilliA CEO Kendrew Hartanto. "This agreement strengthens our ability to meet increasing customer demand while maintaining high standards of quality and operational control. We anticipate that this additional capacity will improve our competitiveness and contribute meaningfully to our revenue growth in 2025 and beyond."

About Magic Link Garment Ltd.

Magic Link Garment Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based manufacturer specializing in women’s intimate apparel, with production facilities in Cambodia and China. Under the pending agreement, Magic Link will produce selected BrilliA’s products, ensuring continued supply chain efficiency while maintaining independent operations.

About BrilliA Inc

BrilliA is a comprehensive one-stop service provider for ladies' intimate apparel brands, managing sourcing, design, prototyping, supply chain, logistics, and quality control. The Company works with major global brands, including Fruit of the Loom, Hanes Brands Inc., and H&M.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws, including expectations regarding revenue growth and the impact of the additional production facility. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to market demand, regulatory requirements, supply chain stability, finalization of the manufacturing agreement, labor conditions in Cambodia, and economic factors affecting BrilliA’s operations.

BrilliA does not guarantee future results and undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review BrilliA’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for additional risk factors.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

BrilliA Inc Contact:

220 Orchard Road, Unit 05-01, Midpoint Orchard

Singapore 238852

Phone: (+65) 6235 3388

Email: info@brilliaincorporated.com



Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Phone: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com







