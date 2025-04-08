Circana Launches Liquid Mix, an AI-Powered Self-Service Marketing Mix Platform

Chicago, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, announced today that it is launching Liquid Mix™, a groundbreaking self-service marketing mix platform. Designed to empower brands of all sizes, Liquid Mix solution provides marketers with rapid, actionable insights to optimize marketing budgets like never before.

“Marketing mix has always been critical for guiding strategic decisions, but too often, barriers like cost, time, and technical complexity have prevented brands from fully realizing its value,” said Yeimy Garcia Smith, senior vice president of Global Measurement at Circana. “Liquid Mix removes those barriers, offering brands an innovative self-service solution. Not only is it faster and more accessible, but Liquid Mix remains rooted in Circana’s trusted, industry-leading data, ensuring brands never have to compromise on quality and granularity. The future of marketing mix is flexible, and with the addition of Liquid Mix to our Circana portfolio, we now offer a faster, more accessible solution tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients.”

Revolutionizing Marketing Mix Modeling

The Liquid Mix AI-powered self-service platform addresses long-standing challenges in traditional marketing mix approaches. Historically resource-intensive, slow, and primarily accessible to flagship brands, marketing mix modeling has often been out of reach for smaller businesses or non-core brands. Liquid Mix solution changes the game by delivering on-demand, AI-powered insights that are fast, accessible, and user-friendly.

With Liquid Mix, Circana’s trusted store-level, point-of-sale (POS) data serves as the foundation, ensuring marketers no longer need to choose between accuracy and speed. Key attributes include:

Fast: Achieve answers to critical business questions in minutes with Liquid Mix solution—80% faster than traditional marketing mix models.

Achieve answers to critical business questions in minutes with Liquid Mix solution—80% faster than traditional marketing mix models. Flexible: Leverage Unify+, an on-demand decision-making platform built for smarter, data-driven strategies. Export insights to PowerPoint or Excel and model performance at sub-brand and channel levels. Adapt as business evolves, revisit models, and integrate data for comprehensive analysis.

Leverage Unify+, an on-demand decision-making platform built for smarter, data-driven strategies. Export insights to PowerPoint or Excel and model performance at sub-brand and channel levels. Adapt as business evolves, revisit models, and integrate data for comprehensive analysis. Granular: Harness the power of Circana’s store-level data and AI to drive business outcomes. Perform advanced historical modeling to uncover insights, confidently simulate future scenarios, and fine-tune marketing spend for maximum ROI. Access an extensive database of thousands of CPG and general merchandise industry benchmarks for precise context and dependable comparisons.

Designed for Brands of All Sizes

Whether businesses are new to marketing mix modeling or looking for flexible approaches to meet their measurement needs, Liquid Mix has them covered. The Liquid Mix AI-powered self-service platform delivers a powerful, streamlined, and scalable solution, serving as either a stand-alone solution or part of a larger strategy to measure and plan your marketing investments.

Brands using the Liquid Mix solution can expect results grounded in Circana’s comprehensive data ecosystem, which integrates marketing, trade, macroeconomic factors, pricing, distribution, and competition. Historical studies show that in the first year of adoption of Liquid Mix, brands can generate up to a 45x return on their investment in the solution.

Availability

The AI-powered Liquid Mix platform is making its debut during Circana’s Growth Summit, taking place April 7-9 in Orlando, Florida. The platform’s launch is slated for the summer of 2025 for U.S.-based clients, as well as U.K., France, and Italy in EMEA. Germany is expected to follow later this year.





Marketing Mix Solutions That Evolve with Clients

To meet clients where they are, Circana provides adaptable solutions designed to grow alongside clients’ needs. Circana works collaboratively to recommend the most effective approach for each brand, whether it is through the Liquid Mix solution, consultant-led marketing mix solutions, or a hybrid total portfolio strategy. Combining flexibility, expertise, and tailored recommendations, Circana delivers strategies that align with each client’s unique goals.

Learn more about Circana’s Liquid Mix solution.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.

Circana helps advertisers, retailers, and their agencies better plan, target, measure, and optimize their media investments across channels and industries. Our media expertise and solutions are built on one of the industry’s largest global, purchase-based data sets, providing the most accurate and granular audiences, optimization, and measurement insights to deliver superior business results.

Learn more at circana.com.

Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782 Shelley.Hughes@Circana.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.