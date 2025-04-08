Proptech Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Zumper, Zillow, Qualia

Proptech Market

Global Proptech Market Size is valued at $32.1 Billion in 2024 and is forecast to register a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% to reach $95.5 Billion by 2032.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USD Analytics recently introduced Global Proptech Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2025-2032). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence.

Major companies in Proptech Market are:

VTS (United States), Reonomy (United States), Ascendix Technologies (United States), Zumper Inc. (United States), OpenDoor (United States), JLL (United States), Guesty (Israel), HoloBuilder Inc. (United States), Zillow (United States), Entrata, Inc. (United States), Qualia (United States), Buildium (United States), AppFolio, Inc. (United States), Yardi Systems, Inc. (United States)

The following Key Segments Are Covered in Our Report

By Type

Software, Service

By Application

Real estate management, property transactions

Definition:

Technologies that focus on improving real estate transactions, management, and services through digital solutions.

Dominating Region:

North America, Europe

Fastest-Growing Region:

Asia-Pacific

Market Trends:

• Growing demand for real estate automation

Market Drivers:

• Digital transformation in real estate, demand for efficient transactions

Challenges:

• Regulatory compliance, data privacy

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Proptech market segments by Types: Software, Service

Detailed analysis of Proptech market segments by Applications: Real estate management, property transactions

Global Proptech Market -Regional Analysis

• North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, and South Africa.

• Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Nordics, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria, and the Rest of Europe.

• Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam, etc) & Rest

• Oceania: Australia & New Zealand

Proptech Market Research Objectives:

- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.

- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Proptech Market:

Chapter 01 - Proptech Executive Summary

Chapter 02 - Market Overview

Chapter 03 - Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 - Global Proptech Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 05 - Global Proptech Market Background or History

Chapter 06 - Global Proptech Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)

Chapter 07 - Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Proptech Market

Chapter 08 - Global Proptech Market Structure & worth Analysis

Chapter 09 - Global Proptech Market Competitive Analysis & Challenges

Chapter 10 - Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 11 - Proptech Market Research Method Proptech

