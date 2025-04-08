OilXCoin's Prospectus Secures First Regulatory Approval For A Very Unique Security Token Backed by Oil & Gas

Geneva, Switzerland, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Financial Market Authority (FMA) in Liechtenstein has approved the security prospectus for OilXCoin for offering in key EEA jurisdictions and establishing its presence in the Real-World Asset (RWA) token market

The timing of this approval and OilXCoin’s upcoming launch could not come at a more opportune time, with a new U.S. Administration that is both pro-crypto and pro-oil, amid rising inflationary pressures from tariff disputes

The public offering of OilXCoin is to build on private placements and restricted security sales that have already raised over 1.5 million USD

With the tokenized assets market projected to reach 16 trillion USD by 2030, OilXCoin is set to capitalize on this trend by providing a unique token which also allows for a direct involvement in the proven and profitable upstream natural gas and oil sector

Offering a unique combination of tangible real-world value and innovative blockchain technology, OilXCoin provides investors with a digital asset that gives them exposure to the real world oil and gas business, with a commitment to continually enhancing its underlying asset value

OilXCoin, the evolutionary digital asset grounded in real world value, is proud to announce that its prospectus received regulatory approval from the Financial Market Authority (FMA) in Liechtenstein, a pivotal milestone that sets the stage for the launch of its highly anticipated ICO. This approval underscores OilXCoin’s commitment to providing a growth-focused investment opportunity that merges the resilience of oil and gas (O&G) with the innovative potential of blockchain technology.

OilXCoin is striving to become a leader in the tangible asset-backed RWA token space. With the approval of its prospectus by a competent regulatory authority within the European Economic Area (EEA), OilXCoin gains passporting rights enabling it to offer and market its asset-backed security token seamlessly across other select EEA jurisdictions.

Recent U.S. election results, which solidified a favorable political climate across the country’s legislative bodies, appear to be strongly boosting the legitimacy and valuation prospects of cryptocurrencies. Combined with the incoming administration’s stated commitment to expanding the O&G sector, this environment offers a very promising backdrop for the O&G business of OilXCoin. Having already secured more than 1.5 million USD through private placements and restricted security sales prior to these developments, the OilXCoin now enters a landscape that could significantly bolster its market position.

The upcoming OilXCoin ICO, scheduled to begin on 23 April 2025, presents a unique entry point for token holders from select jurisdictions, into an investment, blending the dynamic potential of crypto investment with the reliability of real-world assets. Token holders benefit not only from the asset’s value growth, but also gain exposure to the upstream O&G sector which offers attractive prospects. The value proposition of the OilXCoin is based on three components. First, Gas-In-Place (GIP) and Oil-In-Place (OIP) reserves. Second, the sale of oil and gas further down their supply chains. Third, dynamic treasury and reserve management enabled by native transaction fees, which will provide a stream of OilXCoins to raise capital and finance the acquisition of assets and investments. The token’s capped supply, complemented by a reinvestment strategy aimed at expanding the underlying assets and boosting extraction capabilities of current reservoirs, further strengthens long-term value potential for investors.

Dave Rademacher, Co-Founder of OilXCoin commented: "Receiving approval from the FMA is a major stepping stone in our plan to offer OilXCoin in compliance with securities regulation. As the market for tokenized assets is projected to reach 16 trillion USD by 2030, OilXCoin is uniquely positioned to offer a resilient, yet growth-focused investment backed by tangible real-world assets. We are excited to initiate our ICO and provide an innovative investment opportunity that stands out in the rapidly evolving crypto investment space."

Glenn McColpin, Head of Oil & Gas at OilXCoin, said: “We are already experiencing a positive shift in the disposition towards the O&G sector here in the U.S. This coupled with our access to very innovative technologies to improve O&G exploration and economically boost conventional production translate into a promising time for OilXCoin to commence partnering with operators who possess underdeveloped O&G assets.”

OilXCoin’s tokenomics are designed with a focus on sustained value creation. The token supply is capped, ensuring scarcity.

Mark the calendar for 23 April 2025 and visit oilxcoin.io for comprehensive information and more details on the upcoming ICO. Follow us on x.com/oilxcoin or linkedin.com/oilxcoin/ and be among the first to engage in this new breed of tangible asset-backed digital investments.

About OilXCoin:

OilXCoin is a digital asset that combines the resilience of tangible real-world assets, specifically oil & gas (O&G) and their upstream value chains, with the innovation of blockchain technology, providing investors with a unique opportunity to access both the traditional O&G sector and the dynamic cryptocurrency markets.

The token is a perpetual debt instrument that gives investors exposure to O&G assets of DeXentra GmbH. Upon a termination of the OilXCoin, holders will have a claim to a share of the (actual or estimated) net proceeds from the disposal of DeXentra GmbH's O&G assets. The OilXCoin provides no fixed yield. The OilXCoin is issued in the form of ledger-based securities under Swiss law.

