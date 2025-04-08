GrassRoots Turf of Alpharetta Kicks Off 2025 Lawn Care Season in Georgia, with Lawn Care Services Expansion to Sugar Hill, Johns Creek, Buford, Cumming, Roswell, Alpharetta, and Milton

Alpharetta, GA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GrassRoots Turf, a leading lawn care company, is launching its 2025 season with an expansion of its expert weed control and lawn care treatments to now serve homeowners and businesses across Sugar Hill, Johns Creek, Buford, Cumming, Roswell, Alpharetta, and Milton. With a reputation for providing top-tier, all-inclusive lawn care services, GrassRoots Turf is dedicated to maintaining its label as “The Best Serv!ce Company Ever!”



GrassRoots Turf offers science-backed treatments designed to tackle common lawn challenges such as weeds, pests, and nutrient deficiencies, ensuring that every yard remains lush, green, and healthy year-round.



Among its highly rated GrassRoots Turf lawn care services:



Weed Control and Removal: Using expert strategies to eliminate weeds based on each homeowner’s specific grass type, backed by a Weed Free® Guarantee.



Mosquito and Pest Control: Safe, effective treatments to keep outdoor spaces comfortable and pest-free.



Tree and Shrub Care: Custom treatments, including miticides, seasonal fertilization, and insecticides, to protect and maintain the health of trees and shrubs.



Liquid Aeration: A cutting-edge alternative to traditional aeration, reducing soil compaction and improving root development for healthier turf.



With a customer-first approach, GrassRoots Turf’s highly trained team customizes each lawn care plan, providing detailed assessments, treatment recommendations, and ongoing support to ensure long-lasting results.



GrassRoots Turf is the only John’s Creek lawn care company in Georgia to offer video-recorded treatments using body cameras. Every service is recorded, and homeowners can review their technician’s work upon request, ensuring complete transparency and quality assurance.



“Our customers have peace of mind knowing they can see their property and review their technician’s service anytime,” said Megan Morris, owner of GrassRoots Turf Alpharetta. “We are passionate about lawn care and know how enjoyable a healthy, weed-free, and pest-free lawn can be, so we strive to create the best environment for families and businesses.”



With affordable monthly payment plans, GrassRoots Turf ensures that professional lawn care remains accessible and cost-effective for every homeowner.



GrassRoots Turf of Alpharetta proudly offers premium lawn care treatments and weed control services to these North Georgia Neighborhoods: Johns Creek, Buford, Cumming, Roswell, Alpharetta, Milton and more.



Homeowners and businesses in these areas can experience the lawn benefits of GrassRoots Turf’s expert lawn care and guaranteed quality lawn care service.



With spring around the corner, now is the ideal time for homeowners and businesses to sign up for pre-emergent weed control and fertilization treatments to ensure a healthy lawn all year long.



To schedule lawn care service or to learn more about GrassRoots Turf’s custom lawn treatment plans, visit GrassRoots Turf’s website or call 833-66-GRASS (47277).



About GrassRoots Turf of Alpharetta



GrassRoots Turf of Alpharetta is a family-owned and operated lawn care franchise specializing in weed control, mosquito control, liquid aeration, and shrub care. With a highly trained lawn care team, access to the latest lawn care technology, and a commitment to delivering superior customer service, GrassRoots Turf of Alpharetta helps homeowners and businesses achieve beautiful, healthy lawns perfect for outdoor living.



More Information



To learn more about GrassRoots Turf of Alpharetta and the launch of its 2025 season with an expansion of its expert weed control and lawn care treatments, please visit the website at https://grassrootsturf.com/lawn-care-alpharetta-area/.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/grassroots-turf-of-alpharetta-kicks-off-2025-lawn-care-season-in-georgia-with-lawn-care-services-expansion-to-sugar-hill-johns-creek-buford-cumming-roswell-alpharetta-and-milton/

GrassRoots Turf of Alpharetta 5720 Commerce Blvd Suite 104 Alpharetta Georgia 30004 United States 833 664 7277 https://grassrootsturf.com/lawn-care-alpharetta-area/

