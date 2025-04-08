LPL Financial Welcomes Vaughn Harvey as Chief Data and AI Officer

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading wealth management firm, announces the appointment of Vaughn Harvey as executive vice president and chief data and artificial intelligence (AI) officer. Harvey will lead the company’s data and AI initiatives, driving innovation and digital transformation across the organization.

Harvey brings over 25 years of experience in AI-driven digital transformations and enterprise-wide data strategies. Most recently, he served as managing director and head of product and transformation for consumer and community bank finance at JP Morgan Chase. Prior to joining JP Morgan Chase, Harvey held a variety of senior analytical roles at Morgan Stanley, PwC and Jefferies.

“Vaughn’s extensive experience and proven track record in leveraging AI and data to drive business outcomes make him the perfect fit for LPL as we continue to scale our offering and leadership in this space,” said Gary Carrai, chief product officer at LPL Financial. “We look forward to the significant contributions he will bring to our advisors who are looking to AI to streamline and grow their practices in a meaningful way.”

“Joining LPL Financial is a unique opportunity to lead the next wave of innovation in wealth management,” said Harvey. “I am eager to work with the talented tech team here to drive digital transformation and deliver sophisticated solutions that enhance our clients’ experiences.”

Harvey holds an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Sydney. He is based in New York City.

LPL has already made significant strides in helping advisors implement AI effectively and compliantly. In Q4 2024, LPL launched AI Advisor Solutions, a curated program designed to help advisors maximize their days, deliver bespoke client experiences, and leverage data to provide more sophisticated and personalized financial advice.

Additionally, LPL’s AI Accelerator program supports the firm’s goal to incorporate and deliver AI solutions that have a tangible and immediate impact on advisors’ businesses. LPL is also actively piloting a program that applies AI to generate customized insights for personalized financial planning and a streamlined new client onboarding process powered by AI.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

