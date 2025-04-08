SCYNEXIS to Present Preclinical Data on Second Generation IV/Oral Fungerp SCY-247 at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced the presentation of preclinical efficacy data on its second-generation fungerp candidate SCY-247 at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global) in Vienna, Austria being held from April 11-15, 2025.

SCY-247 is being developed to address systemic fungal diseases, with a key focus on invasive fungal infections where resistance to current limited treatment options is a significant concern. These presentations at ESCMID Global 2025 continue to build upon SCY-247’s positive preclinical data illustrating its unique attributes in the fight against difficult-to-treat fungal infections, including its potent antifungal activity against multi drug-resistant fungi.

Poster Presentations:

Title: Antifungal susceptibility testing of SCY-247 against contemporary clinical yeast isolates Poster Number: P2909 Session Title: 06d. Antifungal susceptibility testing & resistance (incl surveillance, mechanisms) Session Date/Time: Saturday, April 12 at 12:00 pm CET Presenting author: Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner MD, UTHealth Houston, USA Details:

Candida spp are the most prevalent fungal pathogen causing infection in hospitalized patients in the US. This in vitro study performed at the University of Texas, Houston, compared SCY-247 and 7 other antifungal agents against 171 clinical yeast isolates.

SCY-247 demonstrated antifungal activity against clinically relevant yeasts, including epidemiologically-relevant species such as Candida auris and fluconazole-resistant Candida parapsilosis.





Title: The new triterpenoid antifungal SCY-247 retained activity against most echinocandin- and fluconazole-resistant Candida spp isolates: reduced susceptibility in C. glabrata isolates showing substitutions at the first amino acid in hotspot 1 FKS2 gene

Poster Number: P2924 Session Title: 06d. Antifungal susceptibility testing & resistance (incl surveillance, mechanisms) Session Date/Time: Saturday, April 12 at 12:00 pm CET Presenting author: Jesus Guinea, PharmD, PhD, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañon, Madrid, Spain Details:

Resistance against currently available antifungal treatments among Candida species is growing in the clinical setting. The aim of this study was to assess the in vitro antifungal activity profile of SCY-247 against a collection of 161 Spanish antifungal-resistant Candida spp isolates harboring various resistance mechanisms (97 fluconazole-resistant, 41 fluconazole-susceptible and echinocandin resistant and 23 fluconazole and echinocandin resistant isolates). SCY-247 retained in vitro activity against the majority of antifungal-resistant Candida spp. isolates, including echinocandin-resistant isolates. However, SCY-247 showed MIC’s above the wild-type distribution against C. glabrata isolates harbouring select mutations at position F659 of the FKS2 gene).





Title: SCY-247, a novel second-generation IV/oral triterpenoid antifungal, demonstrates in vitro activity against C. auris including the majority of strains exhibiting high MICs for echinocandins Poster Number: P2955 Session Title: 06e. Antifungal drugs & treatment (incl pre-clinical studies and clinical trials) Session Date/Time: Saturday, April 12 at 12:00 pm CET Presenting author: Eelco F.J. Meijer MD PhD, Canisius-Wilhelmina Hospital, Nijmegen, The Netherlands Details:

Candida auris is a highly resistant fungal pathogen that has caused large and persistent outbreaks in the healthcare setting. The aim of the study was to test the in vitro activity of SCY-247 against 65 Candida auris isolates representing 5 different clades around the world, including 51 wild-type (WT) 14 echinocandin-resistant (FKS1 mutations) C. auris isolates. SCY-247 demonstrates robust in vitro activity against WT and ECH-R isolates. Notably, SCY-247 MICs are lower than echinocandins for all FKS1 mutants, especially against most common mutations at position S639 (FKS 1 gene).





Title: Assessment of in vitro activity of the new triterpenoid antifungal, SCY-247, against a collection of yeasts causing fungaemia in patients admitted to a tertiary hospital in Madrid from 2014 to 2024 Poster Number: P2966 Session: 06e. Antifungal drugs & treatment (incl pre-clinical studies and clinical trials) Session Date/Time: Saturday, April 12 at 12:00 pm CET Presenting author: Jesus Guinea, PharmD, PhD, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañon, Madrid, Spain Details:

Fungemias caused by Candida spp. are the most common type of fungal blood stream infection. This study explored the in vitro antifungal activity profile of SCY-247 against 537 fungemia yeast isolates (antifungal resistant and susceptible) from patients admitted to a large hospital in Madrid, Spain. SCY-247 demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a collection of clinical Candida spp isolates causing fungaemia.

For more information, see the ESCMID website here .

About SCY-247

SCY-247 is a second-generation antifungal compound, from a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, triterpenoids (fungerps), being developed to address the significant threat posed by antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in systemic fungal diseases with high mortality. The triterpenoid class of antifungals represents the first new class of antifungal compounds approved since 2001. These agents combine the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and intravenous (IV) formulations. SCY-247 is in Phase 1 of development and has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo broad-spectrum antifungal activity, including against multidrug resistant fungal pathogens. SCYNEXIS anticipates that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may grant SCY-247 Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for both the IV and oral formulations of SCY-247.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps.” Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in clinical, pre- clinical and discovery phases, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com .

