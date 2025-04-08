Westwood Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSE: MDST) as Assets Approach $100 Million

DALLAS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) , a boutique asset management, trust and wealth services firm, is pleased to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSE: MDST) (“MDST” or the “Fund”). Since its launch as the first Westwood exchange-traded-fund (ETF), MDST has gained strong traction among income-seeking investors, with assets under management approaching the $100 million milestone. The fund has delivered on its objective of providing a steady stream of income, with our most recent annualized distribution rate of 10.5%1, as of March 28, 2025.

MDST is designed to offer investors exposure to the midstream energy sector with seeking enhanced income provided through its covered-call strategy. We believe this approach allows investors to participate in the stability and cash flow strength of midstream infrastructure companies while benefiting from additional yield through options premiums. The ETF’s performance has resonated with advisors and investors seeking reliable income in an evolving market environment.

“MDST was built with income investors in mind, and its performance over the past year validates our approach,” said Greg Reid, President of Real Assets at Westwood and an MDST portfolio manager. We believe “midstream infrastructure continues to be an attractive space for yield generation, and our enhanced strategy has helped investors capitalize on strong cash flows while mitigating volatility. We believe reaching this level of assets in just one year is a testament to the Fund’s efficacy and investor confidence in its ability to deliver results.”

Parag Sanghani, Energy team senior portfolio manager, added, “The consistent monthly yield has made MDST a compelling option for investors seeking to generate income without taking excessive risk. The combination of dividend income and options premiums has allowed MDST to stand out in the energy investment landscape. As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering attractive income while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.”

With energy infrastructure playing a critical role in global markets, MDST offers a diversified and liquid approach for investors seeking both income and exposure to a comprehensive asset class. The Fund’s structure provides tax transparency and accessibility, aligning with Westwood’s commitment to innovative and investor-focused strategies.

Brian Casey, CEO of Westwood Holdings Group, stated, "We’re thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Westwood’s first ETF. In just a year, our ETF platform has expanded to five funds, with more on the horizon— underscoring our commitment to delivering innovative, outcome-driven investments. As we continue to evolve, our focus remains on developing strategies that align with our clients' changing financial goals. We look forward to building on this momentum and seizing new opportunities within our growing ETF lineup."

Standardized Performance as of 3/31/25 QTD Since

Inception MDST Inception: April 8, 2024

MDST Fund NAV (%) 5.71% 22.95% Expense ratio: 0.80% MDST Market Price (%) 5.36% 23.19% Subsidized/Unsubsidized 30-Day Yield MDST 3.69%/3.69%



The performance data quoted represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call toll-free (877) 386- 3944.

For more information on the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF and other investment solutions offered by Westwood, please visit westwoodetfs.com .

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively-managed and outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood’s client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors’ short and long-term needs.

Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman- founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values—integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, flexibility and collaboration—and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence. For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com .

Westwood ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA). Northern Lights Distributors and Westwood ETFs (or Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.) are separate and unaffiliated.

1The Annualized Distribution Rate shown is as of March 28, 2025. The Annualized Distribution Rate is the rate an investor would receive if the most recent distribution, which includes option premium income, remained the same going forward. The Annualized Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying an ETF's Distribution per Share by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF's most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. The current months distribution is 100% return of capital (ROC) for MDST and 23.15% ROC for WEEI. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

To determine if these Funds are an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 800.994.0755. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund’s investments are concentrated in the energy infrastructure industry with an emphasis on securities issued by MLPs, which may increase price fluctuation. The value of commodity-linked investments such as the MLPs and energy infrastructure companies (including midstream MLPs and energy infrastructure companies) in which the Fund invests are subject to risks specific to the industry they serve, such as fluctuations in commodity prices, reduced volumes of available natural gas or other energy commodities, slowdowns in new construction and acquisitions, a sustained reduced demand for crude oil, natural gas and refined petroleum products, depletion of the natural gas reserves or other commodities, changes in the macroeconomic or regulatory environment, environmental hazards, rising interest rates and threats of attack by terrorists on energy assets, each of which could affect the Fund’s profitability. Covered Call Strategy Risk: This risk arises when an investor holds a long position in a stock and simultaneously sells a call option against it. While this strategy can generate income, it limits potential upside gains if the stock price rises significantly above the strike price of the option. Options Risk/Flex Options Risk: This refers to the inherent risks associated with trading options, such as the risk of losing the entire premium paid for an option if it expires out-of-the-money. Flex options risk is a specific type of options risk that arises from the flexibility of flex options, which can be adjusted or exercised under certain conditions.

MLPs are subject to significant regulation and may be adversely affected by changes in the regulatory environment including the risk that an MLP could lose its tax status as a partnership. If an MLP were to be obligated to pay federal income tax on its income at the corporate tax rate, the amount of cash available for distribution would be reduced and such distributions received by the Fund would be taxed under federal income tax laws applicable to corporate dividends received (as dividend income, return of capital or capital gain). Investing in MLPs involves additional risks as compared to the risks of investing in common stock, including risks related to cash flow, dilution and voting rights. Such companies may trade less frequently than larger companies due to their smaller capitalizations, which may result in erratic price movement or difficulty in buying or selling. Additional management fees and other expenses are associated with investing in MLP funds. The tax benefits received by an investor investing in the Fund differs from that of a direct investment in an MLP by an investor. This document does not constitute an offering of any security, product, service or fund, including the Fund, for which an offer can be made only by the Fund’s prospectus. No fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a fund. The Fund may engage in other investment practices that may involve additional risks and you should review the Fund prospectus for a complete description.

