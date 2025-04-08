Fawesome Partners with Lionsgate, Tastemade, GoPro and Others to Accelerate the FAST Platform's Channel Growth and Free Streaming Ambitions

Newest Channels Launching Continue Platform's Expansion of Free Streaming Content Offerings

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fawesome , the leading free ad-supported streaming platform offering over 150,000 movies and TV shows, today announced it has expanded its Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel lineup, with seven new channels that add premium content across the News, Sports, Weather, Culinary and Entertainment categories. This strategic expansion reinforces parent company Future Today's position as a pioneer in the rapidly growing free ad-supported streaming market.

With 80 FAST channels added to Fawesome over the last 12 months, Future Today continues to invest heavily in its free streaming platform, which is available across all major Smart TV models, mobile devices and the web.

The expansion comes as viewers increasingly seek alternatives to costly subscription services, with FAST channels emerging as one of streaming's fastest-growing segments.

Fawesome's enhanced lineup now features an impressive roster of premium content partners including:

Blue Ant Media – Providing engaging lifestyle and documentary programming

Providing engaging lifestyle and documentary programming Moviesphere and Ebony by Lionsgate – Bringing award-winning films and diverse entertainment content

Bringing award-winning films and diverse entertainment content Bold Baking Network – The world's first dedicated 24/7 baking channel featuring renowned baker and YouTube creator Gemma Stafford, with thousands of shows and over 1,000 hours of content

The world's first dedicated 24/7 baking channel featuring renowned baker and YouTube creator Gemma Stafford, with thousands of shows and over 1,000 hours of content Sport TV Plus – Delivering high-stakes sporting events and commentary

Delivering high-stakes sporting events and commentary Tastemade – Offering mouthwatering culinary content from celebrated chefs

Offering mouthwatering culinary content from celebrated chefs GoPro TV – Showcasing thrilling adventure and action sports footage

Showcasing thrilling adventure and action sports footage Voice of America – Delivering trusted news coverage from around the globe

Delivering trusted news coverage from around the globe Gusto TV – one-stop-shop for delectable dishes, helpful cooking tips, and inspiring food content

"With this expansion, we're strategically positioning Fawesome at the intersection of premium content and accessibility," said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today. "Our growing FAST channel portfolio directly addresses evolving viewer preferences while creating valuable new opportunities for advertisers seeking engaged audiences across diverse demographics."

Fawesome has been rapidly expanding its original content library as well, having recently launched its first original feature films including "Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street" starring Darius McCrary (Family Matters) and "The Peanut Man" featuring Glenn Plummer (South Central). The platform also debuted its first-ever original competition series "Southern Food Truck Wars" hosted by celebrity chef Jay Ducote and "Fawesome Family Game Show" hosted by LaTangela Fay.

"The market has clearly validated the FAST model," said David Di Lorenzo, SVP of Kids & Family at Future Today. "Our expanded channel lineup delivers the high-quality, targeted content viewers want without subscription barriers, while providing advertisers with contextually relevant environments for their messaging.

This expansion aligns with Future Today's proprietary cloud-based technology platform, which enables content owners, producers and media companies to quickly launch and monetize Connected TV channels across multiple devices in a matter of days.

Unlike subscription services that require credit cards and recurring fees, Fawesome provides viewers with completely free access to high-quality entertainment spanning all genres including family, comedy, true crime, drama, westerns, reality and classics.

For more information about Future Today and its expanded FAST channels, visit futuretodayinc.com or watch directly at fawesome.tv.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.

About Fawesome

Fawesome presents a vast collection of 150,000 popular movies, comedy specials, documentaries and television shows, spanning all genres: family, comedies, true crime, drama, westerns, reality and classics, all accessible for free without the need for subscriptions, credit cards or accounts. Our content is available on all major OTT platforms and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices. Watch on Fawesome at https://fawesome.tv

