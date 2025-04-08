MandiCasa by Dario Snaidero Relaunches Los Angeles Flagship Showroom

MandiCasa reopens LA showroom with direct management by LUXITALY, offering 50% discounts to fire-affected homes

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MandiCasa by Dario Snaidero is pleased to announce their Los Angeles Flagship showroom is once again under the direct management of LUXITALY GROUP, the parent company behind the MandiCasa by Dario Snaidero brand. This transition marks a renewed chapter for our presence in Southern California, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in Italian design and to the vibrant Los Angeles design and architectural community, which they have successfully served as part of over 46 years of experience in the North America luxury market.



MandiCasa by Dario Snaidero



As they return to full corporate management, they warmly welcome all designers, architects, general contractors, builders, and homeowners to visit their MandiCasa Los Angeles showroom. Their doors are open, and their experienced corporate team is ready to provide tailored support, innovative products, and refined service that define the MandiCasa experience.





MandiCasa by Dario Snaidero's LA Flagship Showroom



In light of the devastating fires that affected so many lives in Los Angeles this past January, their CEO, Alberto Snaidero, wishes to extend a message of personal compassion:

"Los Angeles is a city that embodies resilience, creativity, and community. At MandiCasa by Dario Snaidero, we feel deeply connected to this community, and we cannot reopen our doors without acknowledging the loss and hardship many have endured. Our thoughts are with those who’ve been affected, and we are here to help however we can. As a gesture of solidarity and support, MandiCasa will offer a 50% discount on kitchens, bathrooms, walk-in closets, and interior doors to all homeowners whose properties were tragically impacted by the January 2025 fires. This is our way of giving back and helping families rebuild with dignity, comfort, and design at the heart of their recovery”.

The MandiCasa Los Angeles Flagship showroom is located at 372 N. Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood, CA 90048.

For showroom visits or to schedule an appointment, please call or text them at 310-657-5497 | email: info@mandicasala.com or visit www.mandicasa.com .

