Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Drill Results at Boumadine, Extends Tizi Zone to 2.2km and Identifies New Regional Targets

MONTREAL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 - 2025 program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today's results extend the Tizi mineralized trend by 200 meters, confirming high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and revealing new mineralized structures within the Boumadine regional permits.

Highlights1

  • High-Grade Intercepts on the Boumadine Main Trend:
    • BOU-DD24-440 intercepted 334 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 16.8 meters (“m”) (1.39 g/t gold (“Au”), 98 g/t silver (“Ag”), 3.2% zinc (“Zn”), 1.8% lead (“Pb”) and 0.02% copper (“Cu”) including 4.1m at 476 g/t AgEq and 293 g/t AgEq over 17.8m (0.55 g/t Au, 74 g/t Ag, 5.3% Zn, 1.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu) including 4.1m at 649 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD24-450 intercepted 349 g/t AgEq over 10.6m (3.76 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu) including 6.6m at 512 g/t AgEq
  • Silver Rich East-West Veins:
    • BOU-DD24-392 intercepted 1,123 g/t Ag and 5.32% Pb over 1.7m
    • BOU-MP24-015 intercepted 774 g/t Ag over 1.2m
  • Extension of Tizi Strike Length to 2.2 Kilometers (“km”):
    • BOU-MP24-010 intercepted 371 g/t AgEq over 1.0m (4.01 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.9% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.03% Cu) and 208 g/t AgEq over 2.0m (0.91 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.1% Cu)
  • Identification of Several Regional Targets from Mapping and Grab Sampling:
    • Identification of multiple new targets including five regional targets over 20 km of potential strike, which will be tested in the coming months.
    • Cu values from grab sample up to 34.5%
    • Ag values from grabs up to 210 g/t

1. All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

"We are excited about today’s high-grade drill results, particularly BOU-DD24-440 and BOU-DD24-450, which confirm the continuity of the Boumadine Main Zone. The northern extension of the Tizi Zone further highlights the strong resource growth potential," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Additionally, positive mapping and grab sampling results have identified several promising drill targets to the south as well as to the east, reinforcing Boumadine’s exceptional district-scale potential. We have identified over 20km of potential strike and look forward to advancing these targets in the coming months."

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.
 Section
 Zone
 From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq**
(m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t)
BOU-DD24-387 5000N Para 378.3 381.0 0.37 297 2.7 0.0 3.7 3.2 74 497
BOU-DD24-392 5000N East-West 465.0 466.7 1.50 1123 1.7 0.1 5.3 6.9 287 1551
BOU-DD24-399 6200N Para 195.0 196.0 19.24 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 1506
BOU-DD24-399 6200N Para 420.0 420.8 13.90 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 18 1092
BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 190.4 191.4 16.72 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 1305
BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 326.6 327.4 0.03 44 0.8 0.0 11.1 5.1 8 444
BOU-DD24-435 3478300N Tizi 325.3 326.7 1.48 58 1.4 0.2 2.0 1.6 2 274
BOU-DD24-436 6400N Main 66.6 73.4 1.21 89 6.8 0.0 0.5 1.3 54 230
BOU-DD24-436 6400N Para 80.0 80.6 0.27 162 0.6 0.0 5.3 9.2 86 544
BOU-DD24-436 6400N Para 92.0 101.3 0.51 50 9.3 0.1 1.7 4.4 78 252
Including 98.4 100.3 1.16 70 1.9 0.1 1.9 4.8 23 330
BOU-DD24-437 6400N Main 91.3 100.0 0.52 87 8.7 0.0 2.0 3.7 342 276
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 135.3 152.1 1.39 98 16.8 0.0 1.8 3.2 246 334
Including 148.0 152.1 2.93 157 4.1 0.0 0.8 2.6 235 476
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Main 163.6 181.4 0.55 74 17.8 0.1 1.5 5.3 177 293
Including 172.3 176.4 1.31 175 4.1 0.1 3.8 10.9 91 649
BOU-DD24-443 6400N Main 223.0 226.0 1.57 98 3.0 0.0 0.3 1.3 295 269
Including 223.9 225.0 3.57 204 1.1 0.1 0.3 3.0 252 574
BOU-DD24-447 7025N Main 51.0 54.0 2.64 13 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 7 232
BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 86.4 89.0 3.18 53 2.6 0.2 0.5 0.8 11 350
BOU-DD24-450 7025N Main 94.8 105.4 3.76 35 10.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 5 349
Including 94.8 101.4 5.57 51 6.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 6 512
BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 163.3 172.4 1.43 48 9.1 0.1 0.7 1.4 2 218
Including 163.3 168.1 2.38 41 4.8 0.1 0.6 1.2 2 283
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 103.8 105.2 2.40 44 1.4 0.2 0.4 0.3 6 269
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Main 97.8 100.0 1.11 36 2.2 0.0 0.3 5.7 19 274
BOU-MP24-010 3478300N Tizi 111.0 112.0 4.01 20 1.0 0.0 0.6 0.9 5 371
BOU-MP24-010 3478300N Tizi 194.0 196.0 0.91 44 2.0 0.1 1.0 2.5 5 208
BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 86.0 87.0 3.86 16 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.5 8 335
BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 432.8 434.0 1.76 66 1.2 0.1 0.3 1.8 2 268
BOU-MP24-015 3478300N East-West 475.0 476.6 0.05 774 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 788

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag

Figure 1 - Boumadine Property Surface Plan with Apparent Conductivity at 175Hz and 2025 Drill Holes

Figure 1 Plan Surface_Avancement des travaux_ENG_V2


2025 Exploration Results

This year, 117 diamond drill holes (“DDH”) totaling 46,207m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi and North-East Zones as well as on some east-west structures. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD24-466 (Table 1, Figure 2, Figure 3, and Appendix 1).

Results received during the first quarter of 2025, including hole BOU-DD24-440 and BOU-DD24-450 confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. Today’s results, with BOU-MP24-010 and BOU-MP24-012, also confirm the continuity of the Tizi Zone and extend Tizi mineralization to 2.2km. The Tizi Zone also remains open in all directions.

Hole BOU-DD24-92 returned high-grade silver results including 1,123 g/t Ag over 1.7m in an east-west structure.

The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.

Figures 4, 5 and 6 shows the advance of the regional mapping and prospecting. Many high-grade grab sample results, principally in Cu, Ag and Pb, along with major fault corridor helped define five principal target areas that will need to be drill tested in the coming months.

Figure 2 – Surface Plan of North & Tizi Zones with New DDH Results

Figure 2 Highlight- carte de surface_ENG_V1

Figure 3 – Surface Plan of South Zone with New DDH Results

Figure 3Highlight- carte de surface_Sud_ENG_V1

Figure 4 – Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Ag Grab Samples

Figure 4 Carte geol regional, Ag_ENG_V2

Figure 5 – Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Cu Grab Samples

Figure 5 Carte geol regional, Cu_ENG_V2

Figure 6 – Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Pb Grab Samples

Figure 6 Carte geol regional, Pb_ENG_V2


Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km and remains open in all directions. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized 11 drill rigs to complete the 100,000m to 140,000m drilling program. Half of the drilling will focus along the Main Trend and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment, which is targeted for 2026. The remaining 50% will focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com or contact:

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com 		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “confirm”, “targets”, “confirming”, “potential”, “promising”, “advancing”, “expand”, “belief”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Boumadine and the advancement of and success of the exploration program at Boumadine , and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, Aya’s corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.
 Section
 Zone
 From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq**
(m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t)
BOU-DD24-367 5200N Main 604.0 604.6 0.47 64 0.6 0.0 0.1 1.2 417 142
BOU-DD24-367 5200N Para 620.7 622.7 0.33 26 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 46 65
BOU-DD24-367 5200N Para 624.5 625.0 0.28 24 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.2 14 52
BOU-DD24-377 5000N NSR 0.0 654.3 0.00 0 654.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-378 5000N NSR 0.0 568.1 0.00 0 568.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-379 Explo NSR 0.0 525.0 0.00 0 525.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-380 Explo NSR 0.0 597.0 0.00 0 597.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-381 5200N Para 585.7 586.3 1.14 16 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 34 107
BOU-DD24-382 5200N NSR 0.0 566.6 0.00 0 566.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-383 5000N Para 457.0 458.0 0.61 44 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 93
BOU-DD24-383 5000N Para 488.5 490.4 0.63 70 1.9 0.0 0.3 1.2 45 159
BOU-DD24-384 Explo NSR 0.0 219.8 0.00 0 219.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-385 Explo NSR 0.0 799.6 0.00 0 799.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-386 5200N NSR 0.0 158.6 0.00 0 158.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-387 5000N Para 378.3 381.0 0.37 297 2.7 0.0 3.7 3.2 74 497
BOU-DD24-387 5000N Para 383.7 384.4 0.18 100 0.7 0.0 0.6 1.9 25 178
BOU-DD24-387 5000N Para 398.4 399.2 0.49 24 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 64
BOU-DD24-388 5200N NSR 0.0 626.1 0.00 0 626.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-389 5200N Main 313.4 314.0 0.96 8 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 1,138 108
BOU-DD24-390 East-West NSR 0.0 222.1 0.00 0 222.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-391 Explo NSR 0.0 627.0 0.00 0 627.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-392 5000N Para 465.0 466.7 1.50 1,123 1.7 0.1 5.3 6.9 287 1,551
BOU-DD24-392 5000N Para 476.2 477.0 0.99 40 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 261 128
BOU-DD24-393 East-West New 310.0 310.8 0.94 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 6 80
BOU-DD24-394 6200N New 284.0 286.0 0.93 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 14 75
BOU-DD24-394 6200N New 339.0 340.0 3.75 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 298
BOU-DD24-395 4800N NSR 0.0 410.1 0.00 0 410.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-396 Explo NSR 0.0 886.4 0.00 0 886.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-397 Explo NSR 0.0 200.0 0.00 0 200.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-398 4800N NSR 0.0 476.0 0.00 0 476.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-399 6200N Para 195.0 196.0 19.24 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 1,506
BOU-DD24-399 6200N Para 420.0 420.8 13.90 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 18 1,092
BOU-DD24-400 Explo NSR 0.0 344.6 0.00 0 344.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-402 5000N Para 514.0 515.0 0.34 28 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 22 56
BOU-DD24-402 5000N Para 629.6 635.7 0.44 44 6.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 1,760 122
BOU-DD24-402 5000N Para 660.6 661.6 0.65 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 31 62
BOU-DD24-402 5000N Para 675.0 676.0 0.47 12 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 12 54
BOU-DD24-402 5000N Para 684.8 687.5 0.62 16 2.7 0.1 0.0 0.0 268 76
BOU-DD24-403 4800N NSR 0.0 485.3 0.00 0 485.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-404 Explo NSR 0.0 420.0 0.00 0 420.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-405 4800N Para 392.6 393.2 0.31 16 0.6 2.8 0.0 0.0 10 280
BOU-DD24-406 5000N Para 274.2 275.2 1.01 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 85
BOU-DD24-406 5000N Para 750.0 750.7 0.83 28 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 97
BOU-DD24-406 5000N Para 792.6 793.7 0.27 13 1.1 1.8 0.0 0.0 32 187
BOU-DD24-406 5000N Para 806.7 808.6 0.96 12 1.9 0.1 0.1 0.0 55 95
BOU-DD24-406 5000N Para 810.6 811.6 0.34 20 1.0 1.5 0.3 0.0 82 183
BOU-DD24-407 4800N Para 501.6 502.4 0.32 28 0.8 0.0 0.4 1.1 1 91
BOU-DD24-408 Explo NSR 0.0 903.0 0.00 0 903.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-409 Explo NSR 0.0 651.0 0.00 0 651.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-410 4800N Para 588.5 589.3 0.43 100 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 72 138
BOU-DD24-410 4800N Para 595.3 596.3 0.14 33 1.0 0.0 0.6 1.6 141 103
BOU-DD24-411 4800N Para 676.0 678.0 1.05 12 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 96
BOU-DD24-412 Explo NSR 0.0 617.5 0.00 0 617.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 190.4 191.4 16.72 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 1,305
BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 326.6 327.4 0.03 44 0.8 0.0 11.1 5.1 8 444
BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 386.0 387.0 0.03 48 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.1 4 122
BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 526.7 527.5 0.61 12 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 50 65
BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 528.4 529.4 0.61 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 14 57
BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 531.3 532.3 0.61 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 53
BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 537.0 537.8 0.68 8 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 63
BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 759.4 760.4 0.68 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 18 62
BOU-DD24-414 4600N NSR 0.0 399.7 0.00 0 399.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-415 Explo NSR 0.0 588.3 0.00 0 588.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-416 East-West NSR 0.0 207.0 0.00 0 207.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-417 East-West NSR 0.0 501.0 0.00 0 501.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-418 East-West NSR 0.0 204.0 0.00 0 204.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-420 4600N Para 267.6 269.6 1.02 4 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 85
BOU-DD24-421 East-West NSR 0.0 308.3 0.00 0 308.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-422 East-West NSR 0.0 300.0 0.00 0 300.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-423 East-West NSR 0.0 495.0 0.00 0 495.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-424 East-West NSR 0.0 528.0 0.00 0 528.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-425 6200N NSR 0.0 504.0 0.00 0 504.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-426 6200N NSR 0.0 300.0 0.00 0 300.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-427 6200N NSR 0.0 435.0 0.00 0 435.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-428 East-West NSR 0.0 417.0 0.00 0 417.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-429 East-West NSR 0.0 204.0 0.00 0 204.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-431 Explo NSR 0.0 651.0 0.00 0 651.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-432 East-West NSR 0.0 473.0 0.00 0 473.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-434 East-West New 194.4 195.2 0.30 10 0.8 0.3 1.0 0.5 6 93
BOU-DD24-435 3478300N Tizi 101.9 103.4 1.69 20 1.5 0.1 0.8 0.4 4 192
BOU-DD24-435 3478300N Tizi 196.8 197.3 0.68 26 0.5 0.0 0.8 4.0 1 199
BOU-DD24-435 3478300N Tizi 325.3 326.7 1.48 58 1.4 0.2 2.0 1.6 2 274
BOU-DD24-436 6400N Main 66.6 73.4 1.21 89 6.8 0.0 0.5 1.3 54 230
BOU-DD24-436 6400N Para 80.0 80.6 0.27 162 0.6 0.0 5.3 9.2 86 544
BOU-DD24-436 6400N Para 92.0 101.3 0.51 50 9.3 0.1 1.7 4.4 78 252
Including 98.4 100.3 1.16 70 1.9 0.1 1.9 4.8 23 330
BOU-DD24-437 6400N Main 91.3 100.0 0.52 87 8.7 0.0 2.0 3.7 342 276
BOU-DD24-437 6400N Para 106.0 106.7 0.42 24 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 41 63
BOU-DD24-437 6400N Para 116.3 117.3 0.29 33 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 37 78
BOU-DD24-437 6400N Para 118.8 119.6 0.43 12 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.4 3 59
BOU-DD24-439 Explo NSR 0.0 477.0 0.00 0 477.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 135.3 152.1 1.39 98 16.8 0.0 1.8 3.2 246 334
Including 148.0 152.1 2.93 157 4.1 0.0 0.8 2.6 235 476
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 156.0 157.0 0.33 37 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 297 79
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 158.0 159.0 0.29 36 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 342 77
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Main 163.6 181.4 0.55 74 17.8 0.1 1.5 5.3 177 293
Including 172.3 176.4 1.31 175 4.1 0.1 3.8 10.9 91 649
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 184.6 187.6 0.31 43 3.0 0.0 0.8 2.6 197 157
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 198.0 198.8 0.44 37 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 39 79
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 230.5 231.0 0.26 56 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 69 83
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 233.6 237.0 0.45 26 3.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 57 66
BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 237.6 238.2 0.22 27 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.2 48 53
BOU-DD24-442 6400N Main 124.0 129.7 0.31 62 5.7 0.1 0.7 0.4 163 128
BOU-DD24-442 6400N Para 141.7 142.6 0.05 69 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 15 80
BOU-DD24-443 6400N Para 208.4 209.1 0.29 62 0.7 0.0 2.9 4.6 12 269
BOU-DD24-443 6400N Para 214.0 215.0 0.50 49 1.0 0.0 0.9 2.5 788 189
BOU-DD24-443 6400N Main 223.0 226.0 1.57 98 3.0 0.0 0.3 1.3 295 269
Including 223.9 225.0 3.57 204 1.1 0.1 0.3 3.0 252 574
BOU-DD24-447 7025N Main 51.0 56.0 1.78 13 5.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 8 165
Including 51.0 54.0 2.64 13 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 7 232
BOU-DD24-447 7025N Para 58.9 75.0 0.74 15 16.1 0.0 0.3 0.9 33 106
BOU-DD24-448 7025N Para 106.9 107.9 0.74 14 1.0 0.1 0.1 1.2 9 114
BOU-DD24-448 7025N Para 110.8 111.8 1.11 4 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 2 97
BOU-DD24-448 7025N Para 113.7 114.2 0.83 4 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 6 78
BOU-DD24-448 7025N Para 115.0 115.7 0.82 4 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 8 77
BOU-DD24-448 7025N Para 118.8 119.3 2.92 32 0.5 0.1 0.5 0.3 8 289
BOU-DD24-448 7025N Main 124.0 127.8 1.76 15 3.8 0.2 0.2 0.2 3 177
BOU-DD24-449 Explo NSR 0.0 618.0 0.00 0 618.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 86.4 89.0 3.18 53 2.6 0.2 0.5 0.8 11 350
BOU-DD24-450 7025N Main 94.8 105.4 3.76 35 10.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 5 349
Including 94.8 101.4 5.57 51 6.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 6 512
BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 141.0 144.0 0.66 14 3.0 0.0 0.2 0.6 8 86
BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 158.0 159.0 0.18 40 1.0 0.0 1.9 1.7 4 144
BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 163.3 172.4 1.43 48 9.1 0.1 0.7 1.4 2 218
Including 163.3 168.1 2.38 41 4.8 0.1 0.6 1.2 2 283
BOU-DD24-451 7025N Para 38.0 39.0 0.72 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 60
BOU-DD24-451 7025N Para 74.0 75.0 0.63 7 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 1 61
BOU-DD24-451 7025N Para 111.1 112.0 1.14 8 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 101
BOU-DD24-451 7025N Para 234.3 234.8 0.26 28 0.5 0.0 1.1 0.8 13 97
BOU-DD24-451 7025N Main 240.0 242.0 0.11 46 2.0 0.0 3.3 0.1 11 136
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 103.8 105.2 2.40 44 1.4 0.2 0.4 0.3 6 269
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 109.4 110.1 0.75 4 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 64
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 112.5 113.0 0.73 12 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.2 2 90
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 114.1 115.6 0.99 8 1.5 0.0 0.2 0.0 3 93
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 119.7 120.2 1.87 14 0.5 0.1 0.5 0.3 8 185
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 124.4 126.8 0.37 29 2.4 0.1 0.7 0.1 12 86
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 129.2 130.0 0.19 39 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 10 58
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 130.8 131.3 3.02 63 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.1 11 307
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 134.5 135.2 0.74 11 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.2 14 75
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 137.9 138.6 2.02 14 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 25 178
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Main 143.0 145.5 1.52 33 2.5 0.0 0.2 0.3 5 169
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 147.7 148.2 0.75 14 0.5 0.0 0.6 0.6 6 104
BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 262.0 263.0 0.14 34 1.0 0.0 1.2 1.5 16 116
BOU-DD24-453 7025N Para 128.8 129.5 2.69 23 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.1 6 258
BOU-DD24-453 7025N Para 132.7 133.2 0.59 23 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 7 80
BOU-DD24-453 7025N Para 213.0 214.0 0.03 68 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 10 75
BOU-DD24-453 7025N Para 215.0 216.0 0.03 66 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 10 73
BOU-DD24-455 9750N NSR 0.0 710.0 0.00 0 710.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-456 Explo NSR 0.0 603.0 0.00 0 603.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-460 Explo NSR 0.0 592.8 0.00 0 592.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-DD24-463 Explo New 322.8 323.9 0.66 12 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 66
BOU-DD24-463 Explo New 396.0 397.0 0.45 11 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 22 48
BOU-DD24-464 3477600N Tizi 88.3 88.9 0.16 32 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.3 10 55
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 93.0 93.7 0.68 43 0.7 0.0 0.4 3.5 19 192
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Main 97.8 100.0 1.11 36 2.2 0.0 0.3 5.7 19 274
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 101.0 102.0 0.12 50 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 5 71
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 108.3 109.3 0.62 20 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.8 9 94
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 115.8 116.3 0.44 30 0.5 0.0 0.8 1.9 6 132
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 115.8 117.0 0.25 17 1.2 0.0 0.4 0.8 5 67
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 115.8 117.8 0.19 12 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.6 5 49
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 175.0 175.9 0.25 87 0.9 0.0 1.2 1.0 7 163
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 188.5 189.4 1.48 9 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 6 136
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 274.3 275.2 0.39 28 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.2 24 66
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Imariren 281.2 282.2 1.66 18 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 16 153
BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 286.0 286.6 1.28 18 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.5 11 136
BOU-DD24-466 3477600N Tizi 193.2 194.1 0.24 38 0.9 0.0 0.5 2.9 4 141
BOU-DD24-466 3477600N Tizi 268.2 270.2 0.86 14 2.0 0.0 1.1 1.1 4 136
BOU-MP24-001 4600N NSR 0.0 476.3 0.00 0 476.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-MP24-002 4600N Para 0.0 280.4 0.00 0 280.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-MP24-003 4600N Para 506.0 507.0 0.42 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 38
BOU-MP24-003 4600N Para 508.0 512.2 0.45 2 4.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 38
BOU-MP24-004 4400N NSR 0.0 702.3 0.00 0 702.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-MP24-008 3478300N Tizi 41.0 42.0 0.12 20 1.0 0.0 1.3 1.8 5 107
BOU-MP24-009 3478300N Tizi 7.0 8.0 0.50 20 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 5 66
BOU-MP24-009 3478300N Tizi 10.0 11.0 0.53 1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 9 47
BOU-MP24-009 3478300N Tizi 105.0 107.0 0.37 54 2.0 0.1 0.4 1.7 9 143
BOU-MP24-010 3478300N Tizi 111.0 115.0 1.44 7 4.0 0.0 0.3 0.5 6 138
Including 111.0 112.0 4.01 20 1.0 0.0 0.6 0.9 5 371
BOU-MP24-010 3478300N Tizi 194.0 196.0 0.91 44 2.0 0.1 1.0 2.5 5 208
BOU-MP24-010 3478300N Tizi 246.1 247.8 1.78 2 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 143
BOU-MP24-011 3478300N Tizi 88.0 90.0 0.61 54 2.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 9 109
BOU-MP24-011 3478300N Tizi 173.0 174.0 0.03 48 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 6 60
BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 27.0 28.0 0.03 60 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 4 65
BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 86.0 87.0 3.86 16 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.5 8 335
BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 132.0 133.0 0.03 83 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 3 102
BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 138.0 144.1 0.43 23 6.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 5 62
BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 234.5 235.4 0.03 44 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 3 56
BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 305.0 306.0 2.41 6 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 3 205
BOU-MP24-013 3478300N NSR 0.0 118.0 0.00 0 118.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 87.0 89.0 0.19 58 2.0 0.0 1.2 2.2 6 158
BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 180.0 181.0 0.26 37 1.0 0.6 0.9 3.2 8 206
BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 240.5 241.0 0.39 14 0.5 0.0 0.4 2.6 1 122
BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 404.0 404.8 0.61 133 0.8 0.2 1.6 1.0 23 257
BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 427.0 427.8 0.18 34 0.8 0.1 0.7 3.1 1 149
BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 432.8 434.0 1.76 66 1.2 0.1 0.3 1.8 2 268
BOU-MP24-015 3478300N Tizi 137.0 138.0 0.45 44 1.0 0.0 0.8 1.4 16 136
BOU-MP24-015 3478300N Tizi 421.0 423.5 0.50 13 2.5 0.0 0.3 0.6 4 77
BOU-MP24-015 3478300N Tizi 464.0 465.6 0.03 97 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 3 109
BOU-MP24-015 3478300N Tizi 475.0 476.6 0.05 774 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 788
BOU-MP24-016 Explo NSR 0.0 618.0 0.00 0 618.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-MP24-017 Explo NSR 0.0 609.0 0.00 0 609.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-MP24-018 Explo NSR 0.0 643.0 0.00 0 643.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-MP24-020 Explo NSR 0.0 620.7 0.00 0 620.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
BOU-MP24-021 Explo NSR 0.0 29.0 0.00 0 29.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2024 and 2025 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m)
BOU-DD24-401 318418 3473587 1316 250 -50 18
BOU-DD24-402 318483 3473610 1303 250 -50 703
BOU-DD24-403 318389 3473364 1318 250 -50 485
BOU-DD24-404 317149 3471117 1327 180 -50 420
BOU-DD24-405 318453 3473385 1300 250 -50 472
BOU-DD24-406 318646 3473668 1310 250 -50 890
BOU-DD24-407 318524 3473411 1290 250 -50 603
BOU-DD24-408 317146 3471457 1331 180 -50 903
BOU-DD24-409 317145 3471278 1323 180 -50 651
BOU-DD24-410 318688 3473472 1301 250 -50 602
BOU-DD24-411 318613 3473443 1300 250 -50 699
BOU-DD24-412 318151 3471619 1290 180 -50 618
BOU-DD24-413 318754 3473495 1288 250 -50 810
BOU-DD24-414 318483 3473174 1335 250 -50 400
BOU-DD24-415 318146 3471534 1297 180 -50 588
BOU-DD24-416 316941 3472540 1315 300 -50 207
BOU-DD24-417 317072 3472463 1308 300 -50 501
BOU-DD24-418 316743 3472958 1345 270 -50 204
BOU-DD24-419 316912 3472956 1349 270 -50 466
BOU-DD24-420 318613 3473221 1308 250 -50 605
BOU-DD24-421 316837 3472953 1357 270 -50 308
BOU-DD24-422 315929 3473743 1290 70 -50 300
BOU-DD24-423 315861 3473716 1283 70 -50 495
BOU-DD24-424 315784 3473687 1282 70 -50 528
BOU-DD24-425 316213 3474057 1323 70 -50 504
BOU-DD24-426 316137 3474031 1315 70 -50 300
BOU-DD24-427 316077 3474002 1297 70 -50 435
BOU-DD24-428 316019 3474644 1296 320 -50 417
BOU-DD24-429 316082 3474408 1274 250 -50 204
BOU-DD24-430 317059 3474155 1264 70 -60 1506
BOU-DD24-431 313043 3476397 1196 90 -50 651
BOU-DD24-432 316240 3474463 1267 250 -50 474
BOU-DD24-433 316073 3474585 1302 320 -50 535
BOU-DD24-434 316156 3474435 1267 250 -50 294
BOU-DD24-435 315713 3478300 1243 270 -50 357
BOU-DD24-436 317255 3474629 1292 300 -50 172
BOU-DD24-437 317294 3474599 1295 300 -50 252
BOU-DD24-438 317341 3474579 1310 300 -50 318
BOU-DD24-439 312438 3476391 1180 90 -50 477
BOU-DD24-440 317332 3474616 1305 300 -50 432
BOU-DD24-441 313163 3475399 1205 90 -50 702
BOU-DD24-442 317305 3474634 1312 300 -50 324
BOU-DD24-443 317372 3474595 1314 300 -50 402
BOU-DD24-444 312966 3475398 1201 90 -50 593
BOU-DD24-445 312756 3475398 1199 90 -50 614
BOU-DD24-446 312549 3475397 1197 90 -50 633
BOU-DD24-447 317018 3475302 1238 300 -50 162
BOU-DD24-448 317055 3475276 1233 300 -50 246
BOU-DD24-449 312351 3475396 1193 90 -50 618
BOU-DD24-450 317050 3475307 1235 300 -50 219
BOU-DD24-451 317085 3475258 1233 300 -50 327
BOU-DD24-452 317091 3475283 1233 300 -50 339
BOU-DD24-453 317128 3475263 1232 300 -50 351
BOU-DD24-454 318122 3475605 1298 70 -50 498
BOU-DD24-455 316381 3477899 1052 250 -50 710
BOU-DD24-456 317989 3475557 1261 70 -50 603
BOU-DD24-457 312155 3475396 1187 90 -50 675
BOU-DD24-458 311957 3475395 1183 90 -50 603
BOU-DD24-459 313000 3472073 1218 90 -50 621
BOU-DD24-460 312799 3472072 1210 90 -50 593
BOU-DD24-461 317858 3475509 1230 70 -50 831
BOU-DD24-462 312612 3472073 1210 90 -50 597
BOU-DD24-463 317847 3475141 1381 70 -50 802
BOU-DD24-464 315324 3477594 1291 270 -50 294
BOU-DD24-465 316781 3477301 1232 250 -50 768
BOU-DD24-466 315400 3477593 1283 270 -50 308
BOU-DD24-467 317810 3476186 1214 250 -50 414
BOU-DD24-468 315869 3478242 1270 250 -50 207
BOU-DD24-469 318052 3475213 1323 70 -50 614
BOU-DD24-470 315929 3478265 1252 250 -50 342
BOU-DD24-471 316013 3478294 1259 250 -50 431
BOU-DD24-472 315476 3477600 1268 270 -50 366
BOU-DD24-473 316088 3478324 1253 250 -50 503
BOU-DD24-474 315574 3477600 1279 270 -50 477
BOU-DD24-475 316164 3478351 1247 250 -50 612
BOU-DD24-476 317673 3476801 1200 250 -50 873
BOU-DD24-477 317886 3476214 1209 250 -50 507
BOU-DD24-478 315723 3477600 1268 270 -50 534
BOU-DD24-479 315865 3477600 1251 270 -50 525
BOU-DD24-480 316253 3478383 1258 250 -50 780
BOU-DD24-481 316331 3478414 1256 250 -50 828
BOU-DD24-482 316932 3477355 1211 250 -50 570
BOU-DD24-483 318239 3475278 1288 70 -50 268
BOU-DD24-484 318047 3476719 1234 90 -50 603
BOU-DD24-485 318206 3476719 1262 90 -50 606
BOU-DD24-486 315943 3477600 1241 270 -50 570
BOU-DD24-487 317007 3477383 1207 250 -50 597
BOU-DD25-488 316038 3477600 1255 270 -50 645
BOU-DD25-489 316050 3476618 1247 140 -50 174
BOU-DD25-490 316017 3476657 1253 140 -50 243
BOU-DD25-491 316029 3476604 1246 140 -50 159
BOU-DD25-492 318519 3476719 1290 90 -50 666
BOU-DD25-493 317085 3477411 1204 250 -50 678
BOU-DD25-494 316013 3476624 1250 140 -50 243
BOU-DD25-495 315997 3476643 1255 140 -50 327
BOU-DD25-496 315833 3477807 1259 250 -50 34
BOU-DD25-497 315884 3477825 1271 250 -50 322
BOU-DD25-498 318392 3476719 1248 90 -50 672
BOU-DD25-499 318665 3476719 1294 90 -50 705
BOU-DD25-500 317164 3477440 1200 250 -50 717
BOU-DD25-501 315833 3477807 1259 250 -50 279
BOU-DD25-502 316664 3477470 1215 250 -50 372
BOU-DD25-503 315922 3477839 1269 250 -50 345
BOU-DD25-504 315852 3478026 1269 250 -50 225
BOU-DD25-505 315888 3478039 1266 250 -50 249
BOU-DD25-506 316000 3477867 1268 250 -50 486
BOU-DD25-507 316071 3477893 1259 250 -50 585
BOU-DD25-508 315929 3478054 1263 250 -50 303
BOU-DD25-509 316003 3478081 1255 250 -50 438
BOU-DD25-510 316822 3477528 1217 250 -50 510
BOU-DD25-511 316069 3478105 1239 242 -50 557
BOU-DD25-512 316143 3478132 1228 250 -50 543
BOU-DD25-513 316137 3477917 1245 250 -50 639
BOU-DD25-514 315885 3478142 1269 250 -50 270
BOU-DD25-515 315915 3478153 1255 250 -50 271
BOU-DD25-516 317249 3477469 1197 250 -55 1032
BOU-DD25-517 316743 3477712 1208 250 -50 561
BOU-DD25-518 316264 3477751 1227 250 -50 282
BOU-DD25-519 318625 3477117 1232 90 -50 600
BOU-DD25-520 316303 3477765 1226 250 -50 246
BOU-DD25-521 315980 3478177 1240 250 -50 357
BOU-DD25-522 316060 3478206 1240 246 -50 411
BOU-DD25-523 315349 3478212 1286 270 -50 183
BOU-DD25-524 316341 3477779 1224 250 -50 306
BOU-DD25-525 315390 3478212 1288 270 -50 249
BOU-DD25-526 315423 3478212 1280 270 -50 303
BOU-DD25-527 315461 3478212 1272 270 -50 315
BOU-DD25-528 318442 3477117 1247 90 -50 33
BOU-DD25-529 315681 3477500 1290 250 -50 279
BOU-DD25-530 318442 3477117 1247 90 -50 624
BOU-DD25-531 315756 3477499 1281 270 -50 363
BOU-DD25-532 315533 3478212 1259 270 -50 357
BOU-DD25-533 315406 3478012 1268 270 -50 252
BOU-DD25-534 315273 3477410 1308 270 -50 114
BOU-DD25-535 315447 3478012 1263 270 -50 318
BOU-DD25-536 319128 3477118 1217 90 -50 411
BOU-DD25-537 315342 3477410 1297 270 -50 270
BOU-DD25-538 315489 3478012 1262 270 -50 381
BOU-DD25-539 315307 3477410 1306 270 -50 174
BOU-DD25-540 315595 3478011 1273 270 -50 498
BOU-DD25-541 315382 3477410 1292 270 -50 294
BOU-DD25-542 315425 3477410 1292 270 -50 372
BOU-DD25-543 315536 3478012 1266 270 -50 459
BOU-DD25-544 315350 3477210 1273 270 -50 210
BOU-DD25-545 315648 3478011 1282 270 -50 516
BOU-DD25-546 315383 3477210 1270 270 -50 195
BOU-DD25-547 315427 3477210 1271 270 -50 264
BOU-DD25-548 319060 3476719 1221 90 -50 294
BOU-DD25-549 315470 3477210 1273 270 -50 342
BOU-DD25-550 315397 3477010 1265 270 -50 105
BOU-DD25-551 315432 3477010 1264 270 -50 162
BOU-DD25-552 315489 3477010 1281 270 -50 270
BOU-DD25-553 315523 3477210 1288 270 -50 414
BOU-DD25-554 315538 3477010 1288 270 -50 312
BOU-DD25-555 315580 3477010 1283 270 -50 423
BOU-DD25-556 315437 3476809 1253 270 -50 123
BOU-DD25-557 315837 3477500 1277 270 -50 495
BOU-DD25-559 315510 3476809 1253 270 -50 216
BOU-DD25-560 315566 3476809 1266 270 -50 309
BOU-DD25-561 315908 3477500 1262 270 -50 630
BOU-DD25-562 315624 3476809 1282 270 -50 429
BOU-MP24-001 318381 3473137 1308 250 -50 476
BOU-MP24-002 318613 3473231 1309 250 -50 280
BOU-MP24-003 318683 3473251 1295 250 -50 606
BOU-MP24-004 318722 3473055 1276 250 -50 702
BOU-MP24-005 318934 3473135 1255 250 -50 696
BOU-MP24-006 319101 3473194 1258 250 -50 402
BOU-MP24-007 318415 3473585 1317 250 -50 180
BOU-MP24-008 315403 3478306 1284 270 -50 300
BOU-MP24-009 315472 3478311 1267 270 -50 151
BOU-MP24-010 315469 3478305 1268 270 -50 423
BOU-MP24-011 315556 3478306 1264 270 -50 508
BOU-MP24-012 315635 3478306 1266 270 -50 385
BOU-MP24-013 315712 3478311 1248 270 -50 118
BOU-MP24-014 315818 3478307 1269 270 -50 461
BOU-MP24-015 315898 3478304 1264 270 -50 561
BOU-MP24-016 313645 3476400 1213 90 -50 618
BOU-MP24-017 313441 3476401 1208 90 -50 609
BOU-MP24-018 313238 3476399 1200 90 -50 643
BOU-MP24-019 312844 3476399 1195 90 -50 630
BOU-MP24-020 312644 3476398 1189 90 -50 621
BOU-MP24-021 312643 3476397 1190 90 -50 29
BOU-MP24-022 313159 3475399 1205 90 -50 48
BOU-MP24-023 317084 3477410 1203 250 -50 221
BOU-MP25-024 317164 3477440 1200 250 -50 200
BOU-MP25-025 316664 3477470 1215 250 -50 200
BOU-MP25-026 316744 3477500 1216 250 -50 398
BOU-MP25-027 316822 3477528 1217 250 -50 200
BOU-MP25-028 316896 3477555 1212 250 -55 540
BOU-MP25-029 316518 3477630 1214 250 -55 114
BOU-MP25-030 316594 3477658 1213 250 -55 120
BOU-MP25-031 316667 3477684 1208 250 -55 405
BOU-MP25-032 316743 3477712 1208 250 -55 159
BOU-MP25-033 316415 3477806 1221 250 -55 36
BOU-MP25-034 316415 3477806 1221 250 -55 539
BOU-MP25-035 316495 3477834 1214 250 -55 18
BOU-MP25-036 316495 3477834 1214 250 -55 791
BOU-MP25-037 316570 3477862 1213 250 -55 887
BOU-MP25-038 316653 3477893 1212 250 -55 78
BOU-MP25-039 316741 3477924 1212 250 -55 659
BOU-MP25-040 316823 3477741 1207 250 -55 642
BOU-MP25-041 316518 3477630 1214 250 -55 822
BOU-MP25-042 316594 3477658 1213 250 -55 102
BOU-MP25-043 317976 3477117 1194 90 -55 645
BOU-MP25-044 318142 3477117 1196 90 -55 336
BOU-MP25-045 318309 3477117 1201 90 -55 103
BOU-MP25-046 318374 3477514 1181 90 -55 66
BOU-MP25-047 318811 3477117 1203 90 -55 130
BOU-MP25-048 318979 3477118 1198 90 -55 58
BOU-MP25-049 320772 3477301 1349 270 -55 200
BOU-MP25-050 320923 3477300 1345 270 -50 204
BOU-MP25-051 321068 3477300 1348 270 -55 252
BOU-MP25-052 321199 3477300 1348 270 -55 156
BOU-MP25-053 321463 3477299 1358 270 -60 252
BOU-MP25-054 321603 3477299 1368 270 -55 204
BOU-MP25-055 321339 3477300 1351 270 -55 66
BOU-MP25-056 321639 3476599 1323 90 -60 250
BOU-MP25-057 321513 3476599 131861 90 -60 250
BOU-MP25-058 321382 3476599 1322 90 -60 204
BOU-MP25-059 321101 3476599 1346 90 -60 108
BOU-MP25-060 320554 3476599 1322 90 -60 250
BOU-MP25-061 320411 3476599 1339 90 -60 156
BOU-MP25-062 321239 3476599 1333 90 -60 250
BOU-MP25-063 318554 3477514 1181 90 -55 108
BOU-MP25-064 318656 3477514 1183 90 -55 126
BOU-MP25-065 318461 3477514 1178 90 -55 160
BOU-MP25-066 318816 3477514 1186 90 -55 156


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45d7175e-e3f9-400f-a42a-c4ec1dc25d02
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a19331-24df-4b43-88a9-573ccbb722a2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a67a632d-c41e-4b80-b49f-805cb9d13aa5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f75551ca-3a4e-410a-8ffd-89f01a0a000c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98a31060-7101-4aaa-9c92-b54890aa1134
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72e3fe09-e196-4bd4-80c3-d1fbaa946b5e


Boumadine Property Surface Plan with Apparent Conductivity at 175Hz and 2025 Drill Holes
Surface Plan of North & Tizi Zones with New DDH Results
Surface Plan of South Zone with New DDH Results
Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Ag Grab Samples
Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Cu Grab Samples
Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Pb Grab Samples

