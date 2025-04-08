Medical Radiation Shielding Market Size Set to Reach USD 1.80 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.0%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising Demand for Radiation Protection Drives Medical Radiation Shielding Market Growth from USD 1.28 Billion in 2025

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Key Takeaways

• By product type, the X-ray shielding segment is set to account for a market share of 40.2% USD 514.5 million in 2025.

• Based on material type, lead-based shielding will likely account for 55.3% USD 707.8 million share of the medical radiation shielding industry by 2025.

• By end-use, hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is expected to hold a market share of 60.4% USD 773.1 million in 2025.

• North America will retain its market dominance, accounting for a prominent share of 35.3% in 2025, driven by advancements in radiation shielding technologies and rising healthcare infrastructure investments. This equates to approximately USD 451.8 million of the total market value.

• As per Coherent Market Insights, Asia Pacific is set to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. It will likely account for a market share of 25.4% in 2025, owing to increasing adoption of radiation therapy and rising healthcare expenditures. This translates to around USD 325.1 million of the total market value.

Rising Demand for Radiation Protection Fueling Market Growth

The rampant use of radiation medical imaging and therapy services continues to stimulate the growth of the radiation shielding market. Along with the rising incidence of cancer, the growing number of radiotherapy centers are leading contributors toward the expansion of the market. In the case of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), it is projected that the overall cancer burden throughout the world is going to grow, which will escalate the requirement of radiation shielding for medical facilities.

High Cost of Radiation Shielding Materials Limiting Market Growth

An important factor that affects market growth is the huge expenditure associated with tungsten, bismuth, lead, and other radiation shielding construction materials. There is also a large expenditure for leadless shielding devices, which prevents their use in smaller healthcare centers.

Medical Radiation Shielding Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $1.28 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $1.80 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Product Launches by Key Market Players



• Increasing Product Approval by regulatory Authorities Restraints & Challenges • Limitations of Certain Materials for Shielding



• High Cost of Radiation Shielding Products

Opportunities for Growth

Due to wireless shielding devices being now more widely accepted and used, there is tremendous room for growth in using radiation shielding. New composite and green shielding materials are anticipated to be more popular. The development of AI and automation will also increase the growth of the market for radiation shielding technologies.

Emerging Medical Radiation Shielding Market Trends

• Increasing demand for mobile radiation shielding solutions is a key trend in the industry. Portable radiation shielding barriers and modular shielding units are gaining popularity in healthcare settings.

• Technological advancements in radiation protection materials, including non-lead and lightweight shielding options, are shaping market dynamics.

• Growing preference for customized shielding solutions tailored to specific medical facility needs is further propelling market demand.

Analyst’s View

"The increasing adoption of radiation-based diagnostics and therapy is significantly driving demand for effective radiation shielding solutions," said a senior analyst at Coherent Market Insights. "Ongoing advancements in material science and regulatory compliance for radiation protection will play a crucial role in market expansion. Healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on patient and staff safety, leading to higher investments in shielding infrastructure."

Competitor Insights Key companies in this market include:

ETS-Lindgren

Nelco, Inc.

Radiation Protection Products, Inc.

Veritas Medical Solutions LLC

Amray Radiation Protection

Marshield

Gaven Industries, Inc.

Global Partners in Shielding, Inc.

A&L Shielding

Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation

Ultraray

Kemper Medical, Inc.

Burlington Medical



Recent Developments

• In January 2024, ETS-Lindgren launched an advanced mobile radiation shielding unit designed to provide enhanced protection in diagnostic imaging rooms.

• In October 2023, Nelco, Inc. announced the expansion of its production facility to meet growing demand for customized radiation shielding solutions in hospitals and research institutions.

• In June 2023, Veritas Medical Solutions partnered with a leading healthcare provider to develop a new line of modular radiation shielding solutions for oncology centers.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type:

Shields

Protective Barriers and Booths

Radiation Detection & Monitoring Equipment

Protective Doors and Windows

Lead Curtains & Sheets

Others

By Application:

Radiation Therapy Shielding

Diagnostic Shielding

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



