Portillo’s Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s”) (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, before the market opens.

A live audio webcast is scheduled for 10:00 AM ET that same day. Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle Hook, Chief Financial Officer, will host the webcast.

The webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.portillos.com and a replay will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Investors may also listen via telephone by dialing 1 (877) 407-3982 (toll-free) or 1 (201) 493-6780 (international). A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 1 (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13748476.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown into a beloved brand with more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its iconic Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake, Portillo’s food is iconic every time.

Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

