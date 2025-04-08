Ilham Aliyev received Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development
Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on April 5.
During the conversation, the two heads of state discussed current issues on the bilateral and multilateral...05 April 2025, 16:15
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.