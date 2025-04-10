Olive Air & Heating Offers 60-Month Zero Interest for New AC Installs in Gilbert

Olive Air & Heating's team in action installing a new AC Unit for one of their customers in Gilbert, AZ

Now offering AC repair across Phoenix Valley, Olive Air & Heating announces 60-month zero-interest promo for new unit installs in Gilbert and beyond.

Our mission is simple: to bring summer comfort and confidence back into your home through AC Repair.” — Oliver Melchor

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olive Air & Heating Expands AC Repair Services Across the Phoenix Valley, Launches 2025 Spring Promo

Olive Air & Heating, LLC, a trusted HVAC provider in Gilbert, AZ, is proud to announce expanded AC repair and HVAC installation services now available across the entire Phoenix Valley. To celebrate, homeowners can take advantage of a limited-time Spring Special: up to 60 months ZERO interest financing on new unit installations.

With summer approaching, the demand for reliable AC repair in Gilbert , Mesa, Chandler, and Tempe continues to rise. Olive Air & Heating’s expert team of certified technicians has grown to meet this need—offering fast, affordable, and efficient service valley-wide.

“Our mission is simple: to bring comfort and confidence back into your home,” said Oliver, owner of Olive Air & Heating. “This spring, we’re making it easier than ever for families to invest in better air with our 60-month zero-interest promo—just in time for Arizona heat.”

The company’s newly expanded team is now fully equipped to service:

Gilbert

Mesa

Chandler

Tempe...and all surrounding cities throughout the greater Phoenix area.

What Customers Are Saying:

"Olive Air was the 4th HVAC 'expert' who tried to fix our HVAC and he was the only one to succeed. Our system has never worked better or more efficiently thanks to Oliver."— Chuck Collazzi, Google Business Review

About Olive Air & Heating, LLC

Olive Air & Heating is a locally owned HVAC company based in Gilbert, AZ, specializing in AC repair, installation, and maintenance across the Phoenix Valley. With a reputation for quality service and honest pricing, Olive Air & Heating is committed to keeping Arizona families cool and comfortable year-round.

For more information or to book a service, visit: https://oliveairandheating.com

Call us: 602-926-7179

Serving Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, and the entire Phoenix Valley

Legal Disclaimer:

