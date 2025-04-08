MetaEra Announces Significant Strategic Financing and 2025 Roadmap: Maintain High-Speed Growth with a Focus on Crypto Finance and AaaS Business





HONG KONG, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 8, MetaEra, a leading Web 3.0 industry news platform and specialist in brand growth strategies, announced the launch of its Pre-A round financing. The valuation for this round is set at 40 million US dollars, led by first-tier investment firm Fenbushi US. Institutional. Strategic investors including Amber Group, Solomon Fund, FOMO Ventures, and Klickl Labs have confirmed their participation in the follow-on investment.

MetaEra expects to attract more institutional strategic investors through this round of financing, realizing rapid service deployment and brand penetration across various verticals in the Web 3.0 industry, as well as launching a new AI Agent business segment.

Speaking of the investment in MetaEra, Mr. Shen Bo, the founder of Fenbushi Capital, stated: "MetaEra is a distinctive success story in the booming Web 3.0 industry in Hong Kong. It actively serves the builders in the Chinese-speaking Web 3.0 community with its unique resources and product advantages. We are very pleased to support this professional and responsible team in their continuous innovation and practice in the field of AI applications. We also hope that they maintain their growth and achieve further success."





Over the past year, MetaEra has emerged as a dazzling new star and firmly established itself at the top of the industry, by virtue of its professional product services and global operational capabilities. The company has also achieved a business growth rate of more than tenfold, along with surging traffic data and a significantly enhanced brand influence.

While announcing the launch of this round of financing, MetaEra's core management team officially released the “2025 Strategic Roadmap”.

Market Positioning:

A leading AI & Web 3.0 news platform and specialist in brand growth strategies.

Three Major Business Lines:

1. Marketing Service

Marketing service is MetaEra's most fundamental business line, featuring a robust product matrix that includes media, KOL marketing services, and online and offline events. It has established two regional operation centers in Hong Kong and New York to better cover customer needs in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions.

In the coming year, MetaEra will focus on optimizing the resource coverage and product standardization of its KOL matrix while introducing more intelligent growth tools to provide brand and growth services to a broad range of clients in the AI & Web 3.0 industry.

• Main Products and Services: Media services, KOL marketing services, online and offline events;

• Core Brands: MetaEra (Media), Meta Space (AMA), Meta Girls Party (Party).

2. Brand Events (MetaEra Event)

With the rapid increase in business scale and revenue proportion, “Brand Events” has become the second core business line of MetaEra.

Amid the mainstream trend of digital assets represented by Bitcoin, the 2023 and 2024 Hong Kong CryptoFi Forums organized by MetaEra have continuously received full market recognition. In February 2025, MetaEra officially launched the Chinese-speaking event brand “Hong Kong CryptoFi Forum.” In April of the same year, the third Hong Kong CryptoFi Forum once again garnered unprecedented attention and acclaim. Leveraging Hong Kong's fertile financial landscape, MetaEra will continue to deepen its involvement in the crypto finance ecosystem, better serving the needs of high-end institutional clients in areas such as brand events, event organization, policy consultation, and public relations.

• Main Products and Services: Brand events, event organization, policy consultation, public relations;

• Core Brands: Hong Kong Crypto Finance Forum, Meta Think Tank.

3. AI Agent Services

AaaS (Agentic AI as a Service) is rapidly becoming an essential tool for corporate efficiency upgrades and AI-driven transformations. This includes areas such as corporate social media operations, KOL personal brand building, community interaction management, and more.

As a professional brand and growth service provider, MetaEra has keenly identified the pain points and needs in these areas and has decided to launch the “Meta Agents” project. This initiative involves the research, development, and deployment of a series of AI Agent products that provide market services, aiming to meet clients' brand and growth needs in the AI era in a smarter way. The first phase of products and services currently in planning will include: Social Media Management AI Agents, Community Management AI Agents, and News Content Publishing AI Agents.

2025 Growth Strategy

1. In MetaEra's business landscape, the market services and event services business lines will continue to maintain high-speed growth as the dual-core revenue engines. The AI Agent business line will be an important strategic layout and will complete the 0 to 1 cycle from research, launch, to productization as scheduled.



2. The “Hong Kong Crypto Finance Forum” will become the largest vertical track summit in the Chinese-speaking world. In conjunction with the operation of the think tank project, it will establish an absolute advantage in terms of business revenue and influence. For the business needs of high-end institutional clients in areas such as brand events, event organization, policy consultation, and public relations, MetaEra will become the preferred service provider.



3. The Meta Space AMA series and the Meta Girls Party series, which have achieved a double win in terms of traffic and reputation, will become an important infrastructure for KOL resource acquisition and management. In response to the brand and growth needs of retail and token project clients, MetaEra will continue to provide the most competitive solutions.

4. The launch of the Meta Agents project will further ensure MetaEra's continuous growth and maintain its leading position.

Vision

We believe that AI will reshape a decentralized, more efficient, and transparent crypto asset and financial system. As a leading AaaS market service platform, MetaEra will accelerate towards a new future of AI & Web 3.0!

Contact: meta@metaera.hk

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c0cffdc-c83c-4187-bd89-156e61be0a27

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a816f734-7389-48ee-b4c5-2ed53a377c7c

MetaEra Announces Significant Strategic Financing and 2025 Roadmap Maintain High-Speed Growth with a Focus on Crypto Finance and AaaS Business MetaEra announced the launch of its Pre-A round financing Pre-A round investors and Previous round investors of MetaEra

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.