eGifter SmartKYB™ Goes Global to Streamline Vetting of B2B Gift Card Buyers

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGifter announces the global availability of its award-winning business verification platform, eGifter SmartKYB™ , built to help merchants, brands, and partners onboard B2B gift card buyers faster and more securely. Initially launched in the U.S., the platform now supports international programs and fraud prevention.

According to a 2024 study by Market Research Future , loyalty and incentive gift cards are the fastest-growing segment of the industry, fueled by rising demand for digital rewards in employee, customer, and channel programs.

But as the market expands, so does the potential for fraud, especially in bulk and B2B sales. To stay ahead, businesses are turning to Know Your Business (KYB) protocols to verify the legitimacy of buyers. eGifter SmartKYB™ was built to make that process easier, faster, and more secure.

“eGifter SmartKYB reduces B2B onboarding time by over 80%, freeing teams to focus on real customers instead of chasing paperwork,” said Tyler Roye, CEO and Co-Founder of eGifter. “It’s not just a compliance and fraud solution. It’s an operational win that also helps businesses build stronger relationships with the customers that matter.”

Recognized with the 2024 Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) Excellence Award for Innovation & Technology , the platform automates the collection and organization of critical verification data, giving teams everything needed to make faster, more informed decisions. The secure, customizable workflow supports internal reviews with:

Business verification data for U.S. and international entities

for U.S. and international entities AML and watchlist screening results from global risk databases

screening results from global risk databases Bank verification documentation to support due diligence

to support due diligence Custom risk rule settings to highlight key fraud indicators

eGifter SmartKYB™ is available to merchants, processors, and B2B partners—even without other eGifter services. As a stand-alone platform, it speeds up onboarding while keeping businesses in control of approvals.

To learn more or request a demo, visit: corporate.egifter.com/smartkyb

About eGifter

eGifter is a gift card technology company delivering everything gifting across B2C, B2B, and merchant-branded programs. At eGifter.com, consumers shop thousands of gift cards for personal gifting and everyday purchases. Businesses rely on eGifter Rewards™ and Rewards Express™ to send bulk gift cards for employee incentives, customer rewards, points redemption, and promotions. eGifter Merchant Solutions powers first-party gift card programs for top retailers and merchants, offering white-label storefronts, B2B programs, appeasement tools, global payment capabilities, and more.

Learn more at eGifter.com , eGifterRewards.com , or corporate.eGifter.com .

