Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio wins Gold Edison Award for innovation in consumer solutions

STÄFA, Switzerland, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak, a global leader in innovative hearing solutions, is proud to announce that the Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio has been awarded the prestigious Gold Edison Award in the category of Consumer Solutions, subcategory Personal Wellness & Health Enhancement. This esteemed recognition highlights the groundbreaking advancements and transformative impact that Audéo Sphere Infinio, powered by advanced AI, brings to the hearing health industry.

The Edison Awards, named after the legendary inventor Thomas Edison, honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, and innovation. The Gold Award is a testament to Phonak's commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with hearing loss through cutting-edge technology and user-centric design.

"Understanding speech in background noise is the most pressing need for people with hearing loss. With Audéo Sphere Infinio, we are now addressing this challenge in a completely new way, utilizing real-time AI to instantly separate speech from noise," said Oliver Frank, Vice President of Phonak Marketing. "Clinical evidence shows that users are now up to three times more likely to understand speech from any direction."

Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio utilizes advanced AI algorithms to analyze sound environments in real-time, allowing for automatic adjustments that enhance clarity and reduce background noise. This intelligent technology ensures that users experience optimal sound quality, whether they are in a quiet room or a bustling café. By effortlessly adapting to various listening situations, the Audéo Sphere Infinio empowers users to engage in conversations with confidence, reducing the frustration often associated with hearing loss. This means that individuals can enjoy social interactions, participate in family gatherings, and navigate everyday environments without the constant strain of straining to hear, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling and connected life. The Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio has already garnered significant acclaim, having previously won the 2025 BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group and the 2024 Innovator Award in the Hearing Aid: RIC category from Hearing Health & Technology Matters. Additionally, it was rated as the Best Overall Hearing Aid in Background Noise for 2025 by Hearing Tracker.

With its innovative features, including AI-driven sound processing and seamless connectivity, the Audéo Sphere Infinio continues to set new standards in the industry, ensuring that individuals with hearing loss can enjoy clearer conversations and a more enriching auditory experience.

Phonak remains committed to pushing the boundaries of hearing technology and looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation and excellence in the years to come.

For more information about the Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio and its award-winning features, please visit the Phonak website.

Media relations contacts:

Global

Florence Camenzind

Phone +41 58 928 33 25

Email florence.camenzind@sonova.com

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we’re committed to creating a world where “life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f5a2536-6f7d-4702-861f-a3dbb8a52d1c

Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio wins Gold Edison Award for innovation in consumer solutions Audéo Sphere Infinio wins Gold Edison Award

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.