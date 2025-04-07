H.R. 1621, Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Reporting Act of 2025

The bill would require the SBA to report to the Congress about the challenges facing entrepreneurs with disabilities when they start and operate a business. The report would include information about the resources available to those entrepreneurs, including the SBA’s outreach at regional offices and a description of programs carried out with other federal agencies. In 2024, the SBA completed a report that included an analysis of challenges entrepreneurs with disabilities faced during the pandemic. On that basis, CBO estimates that the costs for the SBA to implement H.R. 1621 would be less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

