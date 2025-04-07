Submit Release
H.R. 1642, Connecting Small Businesses with Career and Technical Education Graduates Act of 2025

The bill would require Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) and Women’s Business Centers (WBCs) to provide information to small businesses about hiring graduates of career and technical education programs. H.R. 1642 also would require SBDCs and WBCs to inform students and graduates of those programs about resources and services available to start and expand small businesses. Under current law, SBDCs and WBCs often engage with universities and educational programs. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

