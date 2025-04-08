NEAS Tackles Housing Pressure by Providing Smarter International Student Accommodation Solutions

Adam Kilburn, NEAS CEO

Debate rages in Australia about housing shortages and it seems our major parties blame international students. NEAS offers an intelligent resolution.

When done properly, homestay provides international students with vital support and cultural integration.” — Adam Kilburn, NEAS CEO

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEAS Australia is urging both Labor and the Coalition to adopt a more informed and practical approach to international education policy - one that not only protects Australia’s $50+ billion education export industry, but also eases housing pressures facing everyday Australians.As the leading quality assurance body for English language teaching and international student accommodation, NEAS is already offering real solutions for quality-assured housing. Specifically designed for international students, the research-backed NEAS solution does not compete with Australian housing accessibility or affordability.“Rather than scapegoating international students for housing shortages, when they occupy less than 6% of availability according to the Student Accommodation Council, we need to look at real, long-term solutions - and NEAS is leading the way,” said NEAS CEO Adam Kilburn. “Expanding access to formal, quality-assured homestay helps improve the student experience, and puts money in the pockets of Australian families.”NEAS supports recent calls from the Property Council of Australia for universities to play a more active role in securing accommodation for students before they arrive. When provided to NEAS’ quality standard, these housing options offer more than just shelter - they ease the cost of living crisis for Australians and support the students’ ability to culturally adapt during their stay.“More than 80% of international students leave the country after they finish their studies,” Kilburn said. “They’re temporary visitors - not long-term residents.”Through its role as the leading quality assurer in student accommodation - particularly homestay - NEAS ensures offerings are safe, regulated, and beneficial for both students and Australian families.“When done properly, homestay provides international students with vital support and cultural integration - while offering Australians a chance to host and earn an income,” Kilburn added. “It’s a win-win for Australian families, the community and international students.”NEAS is calling on all sides of politics to invest in practical housing solutions that protect Australia’s international education reputation while helping to ease the cost of living crisis at home.NEAS Australia is a leading industry-based independent quality assurance body serving the English language teaching sector and related areas, including homestay accommodation. Its quality endorsed membership extends across the country and globally into South East Asia.

IEAA Excellence Awards 2024 - Best Practice - Study NSW and NEAS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.