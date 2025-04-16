ScreenlyyID Launches Free-for-Life KYC & AML Plan for Startups and Small Businesses

ScreenlyyID Identity Verification Solution ScreenlyyID Logo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScreenlyyID , a global fraud management company specializing in remote identity verification, Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, today launched its Free-for-Life KYC and AML Plan. The new initiative seeks to address cost and integration challenges that often prevent smaller organizations from efficiently managing regulatory requirements.Many early-stage companies face high expenses and complex vendor relationships when establishing security and compliance protocols. ScreenlyyID’s new Free-for-Life Plan provides a unified platform that consolidates KYC and AML processes for businesses in industries such as fintech, e-commerce, online gaming, gig economy platforms, and telecommunications.“We created this plan to make identity verification and fraud prevention accessible to businesses of every size,” said Brett Wise, Co-Founder and CEO of ScreenlyyID. “By removing cost barriers, we aim to support startups and small businesses that need reliable compliance solutions but may lack extensive resources.”Key features of the Free-for-Life Plan include:- ID and Passport Authentication: Validates more than 14,000 global documents from over 245 countries.- KYC Compliance Tools: Offers built-in functionality for data collection, verification, and reporting.- Real-Time AML Screening: Cross-references watchlists to help identify potential financial crimes.- Customer Intelligence: Provides insights such as address verification, phone and email checks, and device/IP fingerprinting.- Configurable Risk Scoring: Aggregates verification data into an actionable risk score.- Quick Integration: Requires minimal code to embed an SDK for immediate user verification.- Accessible Interface: Offers a straightforward design to help companies and their customers navigate the process.- Flexible Scalability: Allows businesses to upgrade to premium features as they grow.“Accessibility in compliance is increasingly important,” added Wise. “Our goal is to help organizations at any stage verify identities, reduce fraud risk, and maintain effective security practices.”Businesses interested in learning more or signing up for the Free-for-Life Plan can visit www.screenlyyid.com/pricing . Additional information about ScreenlyyID is available at www.screenlyyid.com About ScreenlyyIDScreenlyyID provides fraud management solutions with identity verification, KYC, and AML compliance tools for organizations of all sizes. Its platform is designed to streamline regulatory processes and protect against financial crime through an integrated, scalable approach.

