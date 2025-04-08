23rd State Named Official Infused Beverage Sponsor for Jews in Weed in Chicago, IL

Jews in Weed Chicago Sponsored by 23rd State 23rd State Official Logo SHAKE Infused Edible Glitter

Sparkling, Elevated, and Community-Driven — THC Drinks Brand Brings Signature Style to Chicago's Inclusive Cannabis Celebration

Jews in Weed is a part that was created as a safe gathering place after the horrific and tragic events of October 7, where cannabis industry people can come together.” — Laurie Parfitt, LKP Impact

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 23rd State, the modern cannabis beverage brand redefining how we sip and socialize with THC, is proud to announce its role as the official infused beverage sponsor for the upcoming “Jews in Weed” event in Chicago, Illinois.Celebrating culture, connection, and the future of cannabis, Jews in Weed is a community-focused gathering that uplifts Jewish leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates across the cannabis space. The event brings together passionate individuals from across the country who are shaping the future of the industry—one story, session, and sparkling drink at a time.As the featured beverage partner, 23rd State will serve a curated selection of its fan-favorite THC + CBG drinks and SHAKE ™ edible glitter drops, offering guests a taste of their signature shimmer and functional infusion.A Sparkling Partnership Rooted in Shared ValuesThis collaboration between 23rd State and Jews in Weed isn’t just about good vibes and elevated beverages—it’s about celebrating identity, inclusivity, and innovation. Both the brand and the event emphasize building meaningful community within cannabis, where cultural representation and self-expression can shine just as bright as a gold-glittered mocktail."Partnering with Jews in Weed is such an aligned moment for us," said Leah Kollross, Founder at 23rd State. "We believe cannabis should be joyful, expressive, and shared in ways that spark connection. This event is about more than cannabis—it’s about culture, creativity, and being unapologetically yourself. That’s what SHAKE is all about."What to Expect at the EventSet against the backdrop of Chicago’s thriving cannabis scene, Jews in Weed will bring together industry voices, advocates, artists, and community members for a one-of-a-kind gathering curated experience.As the official THC beverage sponsor, 23rd State will create an immersive THC mocktail bar featuring their signature sparkling drinks like:Fresh Press – a crisp citrusy base for cocktails like the Emerald Envy Mule, infused with Emerald SHAKESHAKE Drops – edible glitter drops available in 24K Gold, Cosmo Pink, and Emerald Green, all infused with functional cannabinoids like THC and CBG.Guests will be invited to build their own infused beverages, explore different dose options, and experience the intersection of design, flavor, and cannabinoids in real time.About SHAKE™ by 23rd StateLaunched in 2025, SHAKE is 23rd State’s groundbreaking line of edible glitter drops—a first-of-its-kind beverage enhancer that infuses any drink with low-dose THC, CBG, and a luminous shimmer. Designed for versatility, SHAKE empowers consumers to microdose with intention and style.Each dropper bottle is:Fast-acting for a smooth, sessionable experienceSugar-free and zero-calorieInfused with high-quality hemp-derived cannabinoidsLab-tested and compliant with all Minnesota hemp lawsAvailable in three dazzling colors: 24K Gold, Cosmo Pink, and Emerald GreenSHAKE’s launch was met with rave reviews and viral buzz, quickly becoming a favorite among mocktail lovers, wellness seekers, and cannabis newcomers alike.About Jews in Weed—ChicagoAs a respected voice and community builder in cannabis, Jews in Weed is more than a networking event—it’s a cultural movement. Focused on representation and inclusivity, the series celebrates the diverse and vibrant presence of Jewish entrepreneurs, creatives, and allies working to reshape the cannabis narrative.Through curated events, storytelling, and advocacy, Jews in Weed offers a safe, joyful space where cannabis and culture intersect—with no apologies and plenty of plant pride.This Chicago edition of Jews in Weed promises to be one of the most dynamic yet.Why This MattersThe cannabis beverage market is experiencing explosive growth, with consumers increasingly seeking alternatives to alcohol that offer functional effects without the hangover. According to recent trends, low-dose THC drinks are leading the charge, especially among Gen Z and millennial audiences.With its bold branding and commitment to sparkle-forward innovation, 23rd State is emerging as a trailblazer in this space. By supporting culturally rich events like Jews in Weed, the brand isn’t just showing up—it’s building the future of how we celebrate and socialize with cannabis.“More people are trading cocktails for cannabis,” said . “We’re here for the people who want both: elevated experiences with style, intention, and great taste. Events like this remind us that community and cannabis go hand in hand.”Connect with 23rd StateTo learn more about 23rd State, its products, and where to buy in Minnesota and beyond, visit https://23state.com Follow @drink23rdstate on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, and LinkedIn for updates, event recaps, and recipes that sparkle.About 23rd State23rd State is a female-founded infused beverage company based in Minnesota. Known for its low-dose, fast-acting THC and CBG drinks, as well as SHAKE™, the brand’s viral edible glitter drops, 23rd State creates functional, stylish, and sessionable cannabis experiences. 